Today's Forum for March 19

"I challenge the contributor to the Forum to tell who at Fox News has encouraged people not to take the vaccine. You are just repeating false news."
"I think some people are not being honest about getting the vaccine. I don't know anyone that was eligible during the 65 and over time period that got turned down. So far I know six that have called since it changed to 55 and over and they all had appointments next day. The health department is there ready and waiting."
"Remember the ice cream truck with the music playing loud? Would that help finish up the last folks to get a vaccine this summer? Something like that truck with a loud jingle playing so people would know to come out of the house and get a free vaccine, maybe escorted by police or fire officials for traffic control. Put out a folding chair with a little umbrella to wait for the possible reaction or even go inside to vaccinate the handicapped. Maybe even do health checks on neighbors, hand out job training and job finding info. Let's get creative!"
"I got my COVID-19 vaccine shot at the veterans memorial in Chatsworth. No appointment, took about 20 minutes total."
"To those who are having trouble getting appointments for their shots, have they tried CVS, Walgreens? I don't know if they could or not, but at the Murray County Health Department you can make an appointment and get in there pretty quick. That's what I did. Of course, I live in Murray County but I made an appointment, got in there really fast and quick and they were efficient. Maybe they need to see if they can get an appointment through the Murray County Health Department or Walgreens or CVS."
"Does anyone ever notice that after an election the editor puts everything that passes on the front page, then anything voted down, like TADs, you have to look and struggle to find it over in the middle of the paper. I guess he's embarrassed to know that he was voted down, that voters didn't follow his lead."
Editor's note: The story on the Redevelopment Powers Act (which includes the possibility of tax allocation districts) was teased on the front page, above the fold, in an information box saying voters rejected the measure. The story was on page 3A. Neither I nor the newspaper lobbied for or against TADs. My feelings aren't hurt because the measure failed.
"One of the big consequences of rising gas prices, grocery prices shoot up."
"I used to go skating up on the Cleveland Highway back in the late '50s. If you went skating there, could you possibly give me your name or address to let us know what the people are doing now?"
"Maybe I’m totally wrong and confused, but I thought we the voters put our local representatives in office to represent us and be or at least appear they are concerned what we voters think. I emailed both Messrs. Carpenter and Jasperse several weeks ago to express my displeasure with the voting suppression laws they are going to pass. As of yet, I have received no recognition of my email to them, nor any explanation of either of their stances. Sorriness magnified!"
"If Biden is like a camp counselor, what does that put Trump being like, team leader at a bully convention?"
