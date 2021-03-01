Today's Forum for March 2

"If anyone was dumb enough to think Ted Cruz actually felt sorry about abandoning his state while people, including children as young as 11, froze to death in their homes, he was up on the CPAC stage cracking jokes about it. He doesn't care. He thinks it's funny that people died while he sent his family on vacation."
"If power ever goes out for several days in Dalton, I want Ted Cruz to be my daddy."
"Don't let the politicians fool you. The TAD ballot on this special election is not what's best for Whitfield County."
"‘Our View’ on Feb. 27 means absolutely nothing to so many. Could it be that they haven’t lost a loved one? Or maybe they contracted COVID and recovered with no complications? Or is it because they just don’t care? Please print Gov. Kemp’s executive orders for COVID-19. If they read it, do you think it will sink in that this is not over? No masks or social distancing at sports events, concession stands, restaurants, public places."
"‘Profiles in Corruption’ by Peter Schweizer is an eye-opener."
"I had to show my ID twice to get my two COVID vaccine shots, also when I buy rum for my cakes, at my doctor’s office, drug store, to vote and many other places. I’m not an idiot, I don’t think I’m being suppressed, just verified that it’s me."
"Right now, and as have been for decades, there are billions of federal dollars in grants that could be used in this community for development for any number of improvements: infrastructure, transportation, utilities, social services, economic development and anything else imaginable. Guess whose job it is to connect those resources to our community? How much longer is it going to be accepted that that job isn't getting done? Was 10 years not enough?"
"Michael Reagan offers no insights in his writing. He's simply a cheerleader for the Republican Party. You could just replace his column with a bold-faced, large font 'Democrats are bad' and your readers would get the same value."
"Church pianist seeking an evangelical church setting where worship is more traditional without praise bands, guitars, drums, strobe lights or smoke/fog. Looking for a place of service. Please respond here with contact info."
"I am truly trying to grasp how anyone, most especially elected officials, can sit and tell us they do not believe in or support QAnon. Yet they still themselves are pushing the QAnon rhetoric, misinformation and lies about voter fraud. This has been proven wrong over and over, yet some of our local and state elected officials still try to push it. And try to convince me they want to change the mail-in voter laws for the greater good. No, they no longer work for your party so you feel they need changed. Grow up and get over it."
"These right-wing radicals who think this newspaper has gone liberal are so far to the right they can't even see the middle, much less the liberal side of politics."
"In this great country of ours, we have one thing — that's the rule of law. If we lose that, we'll lose everything."
"I really enjoyed the wonderful article on the history of Walnut Square Mall by the Town Crier. I was teaching in Dalton the year that opened and I would stop there on the way home from school, because let's face it, the malls in Chattanooga weren't anything great until they opened Hamilton Place seven years later."
