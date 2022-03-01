“If Trump, Putin, Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping were all banished to Demagogue Island, wouldn’t the world be a safer place? Oh, and send Marjorie Taylor Greene also to spice things up on the island. Alas, all wishful thinking.”
“I will never understand why small business owners don’t get together and demand an end to the madness that is our healthcare system. Is it some kind of Stockholm Syndrome, or are they so scared of employees not being dependent on employment for survival they would rather fork over tons of cash?”
“Sometimes when I read the Forum I think I’m reading the comic strip ‘Pearls Before Swine.’ Like Tuesday, a commenter used the buzz phrases of capitalism and supply and demand to explain the high price of gas and heating oil. Like the Biden energy policies had no effect on the cost of petroleum. I’m a Democrat, not a ‘Trump capitalistic snowflake,’ but you cannot eliminate drilling contracts, place huge impediments on nuclear power plant options and cancel pipelines on day one of your administration and not expect oil prices to rise rapidly. Did Biden think there was a magic switch you could flip and cars would not need gas, homes could be heated without oil or natural gas? Green energy will be a slow transition. Regarding demand, if you contact the U.S. Department of Labor or the Energy Department you will find that there are more people working and more gas was sold in 2019 than 2021 or thus far in 2022.”
“The Kids’ Korner is the most interesting part of the Dalton Daily Citizen. I like to read it. They’re cute. They’re honest.”
“Another name for global warming is global control.”
“To the pastors, members and friends of Crosspointe church, you are the best. Thank you for being so good to our family during all of our sickness. You are just good people full of love.”
“There are two classes of people in Dalton that really need to be educated. The ones that do not understand to turn their lights on when it’s dark. People drive down Walnut Avenue just like it was a bright, sunny day, not a light on their car anywhere. The other one is people that do not realize that some people cannot see with your lights on bright and you’re driving like some kind of a maniac. It’s like a train coming at you. Dim your lights. Be just a little respectful of other people on both occasions.”
“I am woken up every morning with robocalls. Early, I mean. I am put to bed with robocalls late at night. I’m sick of them. How in this world can we stop them before people just absolutely start taking their phones out and tossing them across the yard?”
“This is in response to the Forum comment that sales tax is the most fair tax there is. Actually, sales tax is considered regressive because it takes a larger percentage of income from low-income taxpayers than from high-income taxpayers.”
“Jen Psaki, the Biden regime spokesperson, can paint a picture of putting lipstick on a pig and convince Democrats that it is beautiful. That is genius!”
