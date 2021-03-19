Today's Forum for March 20-21

"Yes, Biden is doing a great job as a camp counselor while he gives lip service of going through the motions of being 'presidential' with all the dignity and aplomb that the office is supposed to stand for."
"Just want to brag about how amazing Jamie Taylor and his staff at Taylor’s Tire are in getting all of your automotive needs met! They are so friendly, and are so responsive to all of the customer’s concerns and automotive needs. It’s so nice to have friendly, honest businesses in Dalton!"
"It is unbelievable, but unfortunately predictable, that Marjorie Taylor Greene would be one of 12 U.S. representatives who voted no to honor the Capitol Police officers who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6."
"I nearly laughed out loud when I read in Jan Pourquoi’s letter to the editor that Democrats 'accept election results.' Where was he for the last four years while Democrats screamed in the streets, attacked President Trump in every way possible and tried to remove him from office twice, all because they did not accept the election results of 2016? Jan, Democrats just accept results when they end up in their favor."
Editor's note: In his letter, Pourquoi said "the better part of (Democrats) ... accept election results ... " He noted, "To be sure, Democrats have their nut jobs in kind."
"I’m wondering if the invitation from Jan Pourquoi on Saturday at 2 p.m. is really to honor the COVID victims or a political rally to vocalize his political views? After reading his letter to the editor on Friday, it sure sounds like the latter."
"I think a school superintendent candidate should have teaching experience to be considered for the job!"
"Georgia is dead last in Medicaid utilization and COVID-19 vaccinations but all Republicans want to talk about in this legislative session is voter suppression and people's behinds."
"They need to fix the light sequence at the south bypass and Old Grade Road for mid-morning traffic. It's ridiculous. It's a red light and there's nobody going across traffic on this thing."
"The road department needs to address the potholes on Waring Road. I was driving north on Waring yesterday, accidentally hit a pothole and knocked the alignment out on my front end. As bad as it was, I was surprised that I didn't also puncture a tire. Please put our tax dollars to work and fix this. Thank you!"
"Hey Biden, how about giving the American people the real reason why you shut down the Keystone pipeline? Open it up, put those people back to work."
"For those that can't remember when OPEC had us tied to their oil and are now in denial that cutting off the Keystone XL pipeline won't affect gas prices, hey bud, just keep peddling your bicycle."
"President Putin is not scared of that old man, Biden."
"I agree with the reader of the Forum that said the COVID vaccine program is a disaster. I'm 68 years old with multiple health problems, part time in a wheelchair and I've been on the phone for a month and still don't have an appointment."
"I like the idea of an ice cream truck going around giving people vaccinations. The only thing I didn't like is after getting my vaccination, seeing that it's an ice cream truck, why didn't you give me an ice cream?"
