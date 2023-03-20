Editor’s note: In response to a comment about homeless encampments in Whitfield County, Jevin Jensen, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, said: “The issue of unsheltered people and homeless camps is complex as there are many reasons, including addiction, mental illness and domestic violence — to name only a few. The county has created a Local Interagency Planning Team, which will hold its first meeting this week. The goal is to pull resources from the county, law enforcement and local nonprofits together to more effectively address the issue. The goal is to connect services with those in need while reducing the number of camps. Please reach out to County Administrator Bob Sivick at rsivick@whitfieldcountyga.com with the location of camps in your area so we can begin the process.”
“The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene met the requirements to graduate from the University of Georgia doesn’t bode well for the school’s standards.”
“So, you really like living in MTG‘s district? Please tell me one thing that she has done for our district — other than being the ‘Mouth of the South’ and embarrassing us on a daily basis!”
“Please make this make sense. You drive up the road at five miles an hour but then you run the stop sign? You weren’t in a hurry apparently, you just have zero conscience about traffic laws. Unreal.”
“It’s admirable that David Ralston resisted Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s election results. Based on their voting records as they pertain to conducting fair elections, I have reservations about what our local state officials would have done if Trump had approached them with the same requests.”
“Local business owners may not be aware, or either don’t care, that keeping their waiting room TVs tuned to Fox News is offensive to many of their customers. Believe it or not, not everyone in Whitfield County is registered to vote as a Republican, and some of us who aren’t may decide to take our business elsewhere.”
“Trump’s attorney said if Trump was indicted it would help him get elected. That just shows me what kind of people support him.”
“People who pay taxes pay for everything, one way or another. Sometimes they are willing, sometimes they are not.”
“Big shoutout to James in the Lowe’s lumber department for taking over for the Tetris puzzle of fitting my purchase into the vehicle! You were so kind, careful and efficient! Please ask for him by name when you lumber shop at our Dalton store.”
“There was more than enough evidence to convict Alex Murdaugh, you’re just upset that a good ol’ boy didn’t get away with murdering his family.”
“In a trial, you must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, not beyond a shadow of a doubt. Those are very different things.”
“What if our politicians who promote gun rights had to live like we do? Would they carry their own weapons and dismiss their Secret Service detail? Would they eliminate the need for Capitol police officers and open their doors to the public? Would they follow the run/fight/hide protocol they teach our children in school? Should they be safer than we are?”
