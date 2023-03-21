“I dare any GOP supporter to define what ‘woke’ means. I guarantee nobody can without contradicting each other.”
“Karine Jean-Pierre is so clueless. She said that using the term ‘woke’ is hate speech without realizing that the term ‘MAGA American’ was designed to be hate speech.”
“I wish Trump and Putin could be arrested on the same day, they are both equally guilty of wrongdoings.”
“Kudos to Jevin Jensen for quickly responding to a Forum comment about area homeless camps with direct action. That’s the type of leadership we need in Whitfield County!”
“A Forum contributor recently noted the area’s proliferation of trashy homeless camps. I don’t remember this being such a problem when we had a semi-regulated tent city in Dalton with regular trash pickups.”
“I agree with another Forum contributor. Kasey Carpenter would have my support for a congressional run!”
“Wonder how many patriots are ready to show up to face 36,000 New York Police Department officers?’
“Recovering from a little surgery and just got around to reading the headline story on the weekend edition (March 11-12). People who are falsely imprisoned should receive all the compensation we taxpayers can get for them. If they were convicted on false testimony or public employee malfeasance, those perpetrators should be punished and required to repay the taxpayers for not only the cost of making the falsely imprisoned whole but the cost to the taxpayers for time they were falsely imprisoned. 538 years is a lot of taxpayer money spent to hold 47 different people in prison because someone intentionally lied about the case to make themselves look better. I say take everything they have, sell it and put the money toward the bills they caused the taxpayer to shoulder.”
“All of those people that are in your arrest column that you publish daily should just tell the judge their last name is Trump and there will be no further process!”
“Parents at the end on Oakmont Drive need to watch your children. A delivery truck was making his rounds while I was walking and young children were in the road playing and one small child just sat down in the road. I would hate a delivery driver not see them.”
“The fact remains that public schools exist for everyone. You already have school choice. You can choose to homeschool, and you can choose to put your kids in private school or for-profit charters. The state has no obligation to pay for those choices. Choices that are generally only made by people who already have financial advantages over the rest of us. They also have zero (or very little) accountability to the taxpayer. That last point is what really annoys me when it comes to school voucher programs.”
“Anything is better on waiting room TVs than the HGTV channel. I would rather watch paint dry.”
“I’m fine with anything on television in waiting rooms as long as it’s not the Tennessee Volunteers.”
“Most Democrats don’t want Biden to run for president again. But if he does run they will vote for him. Same with Trump. Voters vote for a party, not a candidate.”
“It appears two of Georgia’s major industries/legislator donors, agriculture and timber, are increasing demands through House Bill 189 to allow increased truck weights within 75 miles of product origin. Georgia already ranks 44th in state road infrastructure funding, but the legislature will pass the bill and give themselves a year to increase that funding. Meanwhile, the local roads continue to deteriorate further. The much-ballyhooed budget surplus should be used now for infrastructure improvements rather than dispersed for political purposes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.