“I would like to thank the Christian Heritage School children for bringing us at Whitfield Place a bag of really nice items that we can use. They are personal items that everybody needs and we appreciate them so much. Thank you very much.”
“I’d like to commend Dalton recycling truck No. 88. I’m a disabled minister and I was in here working on the computer working on my sermon for Wednesday night at church and I forgot to put my recycling basket out. I heard him out there and I got out as quick as I could. I raised the garage door and that gentleman walked up there and took my recycling basket to the truck and brought it back to me. I want to commend him. God bless you, sir, and have a blessed day.”
“A big shoutout and a thanks to the county road department for cleaning the ditches out on Pickens Road. They went to the dead end and cleaned them all the way to the road. We appreciate that very much.”
“Yeah for Leo and Danielle being reunited. What a heartwarming story.”
“At least the anti-American Marjorie Taylor Greene voter finally admitted it. I just hope the sane people have had enough of the embarrassment.”
“We are seeing firsthand the effects of Russian misinformation and the effects it has on weak-minded people. When faced with the reality that their elected officials are parroting Russian propaganda they embrace it and even double-down on it. Putin sure got his money’s worth, not only with Trump but also all the ‘QAnonsense’ parroted throughout the country.”
“I wish there was a way that all these people who voted for Biden had to pay twice the amount at the pump for gas.”
“For what it costs to ship a package now through the post office, those people should not be having financial troubles.”
“Why hasn’t someone in Congress tried to impeach Joe Biden for the way he has treated the American people?”
“Trump was criticized for his abrasive personality, but that’s what dictators understand. Weakness begets weakness. We are certainly finding that out.”
“How many of you think that Putin is the cause of our inflation and our high oil prices?”
“I’ve said it and I’ll say it again, I think what the Braves need to do is get rid of that general manager and the person who hired him. That’s the way I feel about it.”
“With all the traffic on Dug Gap Road, does nobody realize how bad it will be with even more traffic from Market Street? Imagine traffic backed up all the way to Market Street on southward.”
“What must it feel like to have a president like Zelenskyy who loves his country so much rather than the president we have?”
“I don’t know what’s going on with the mail system, but I mailed my sister a letter in Benton, Tennessee, three weeks ago for her 80th birthday and she still has not received it. For some reason, if somebody took it by mistake, I hope they enjoyed her 80th birthday gift I sent her. May God bless you and may everything get straightened out with this government.”
“I look at the United States’ leadership — Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi — and it scares me to death. How did this country ever get into this kind of shape? I’m scared.”
