Today's Forum for March 23

"Miss Trump yet?"
"And, the better part of Republicans accept election results."
"Democrats pitched a four-year fit instead of accepting the 2016 election. Hypocrites."
"Gas prices are high because the huge storms in Texas shut down a bunch of refineries. A nonexistent pipeline doesn't have a single thing to do with it."
"I had a privilege serving on the first jury post-COVID March 10-12 and would be remiss if I did not give a shout out to the courthouse personnel, sheriff's department, convention center, bailiffs and everyone involved in the process of making sure everyone was safe. All the way from jury selection to completion of the trial, we jurors felt very comfortable and safe. Thank you all."
"CNN did an exemplary job reporting the COVID virus here in Dalton. It is inexcusable that the county commissioners did not take this pandemic seriously enough to protect its citizens. For the family members who lost a loved one, know there are many of us who feel your sorrow."
"The CNN special that featured Dalton families whose lives were upended by COVID didn’t cast the best light on Dalton’s politicians."
"If those six Seuss books meant so much to you, then why didn't you own them already before the publisher decided to no longer publish them? Wouldn't that be something you already have if it's so precious and dear?"
"Would the person who brought the sweet potatoes to my condo in North Summit on Friday please call Doug?"
"President Trump secured our border. The Biden administration is un-securing it."
"To all you Democrats out there, if you're watching CNN, MSNBC, etc., they're not showing you what's actually going down on the southern border. You're being lied to. Wake up!"
"For those of us desperately searching for the COVID vaccine, your best bet may be to head to Mexico. Biden is shipping 2.7 million of our COVID vaccine doses to Mexico while many Americans can't even get an appointment."
"I wonder if all these teachers that got the COVID shot had to sign up like us old seniors had to do. We've been left behind."
"Well, the great Dr. Fauci has changed his opinion again. This guy has more positions on something than a feather in a hurricane."
"I don't know what the county codes are on this, but a junkyard should not be allowed on Dug Gap Road."
"It is extremely depressing to earn the money, then be taxed on my earnings. I did not get the stimulus. Those that do get the stimulus, they're not taxed on income coming to them so where's the fairness in it? Take it from me and give it to someone else."
"Please be a responsible dog owner. If you have a pet, please ensure that the dog has a shade to get into, not just a dog house. They need a shade or a tarp to keep them cool. Please be responsible."
"Having the city of Dalton gobble up county land is not fitting. Hammond Creek Middle School is a prime example of the city robbing from the county. For true equality, the county and city schools should be consolidated; too much duplication of services."
"The caller in the Forum said he never had response from the local representatives in Atlanta. I've never heard anybody say they get a response from any of them. It's time to vote them out, boys."
