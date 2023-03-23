“Did you read Kyle Wingfield’s column in Tuesday’s paper about Promise Scholarship Accounts? Well, hundreds of high school students right here in Dalton could benefit. Many attend The Dalton Academy, which ranks in the bottom 5% of all Georgia high schools. Despite the marketing, the nice facilities and the sports options, many of the students are significantly behind academically, yet the Academy has a surprisingly high graduation rate — puzzling. Promise Scholarships would give students in the bottom 25% of Georgia schools other options.”
“The FDIC exists to make sure people with money in a bank don’t get hurt by banks that collapse. It’s an insurance plan, not a handout, and you pay for it with your bank fees.”
“How much longer are we going to have to wait before they take the trash out? Hillary is a good women, she’ll go visit Donald.”
“With Trump’s pending arrest, he is asking his supporters to protest, protest, protest. Sounds like Jan. 6 all over. This man is out of control.”
“When I finished college, I should have been smart and become a teacher. Then now at age 55 I would be retired with a lifetime pension and lifetime health insurance all paid for by taxpayers. I would be spending my time riding around town in a convertible and having long lunches at The Oakwood with all my retired teacher friends. Instead, I work at a private company where I have to put part of my paycheck aside every month to try to save for retirement, and I can’t retire anyway until age 65 because I have to have health insurance until I can sign up for Medicare. I wish someone had told me how sweet it is to be a teacher.”
“Now that we’ve heard from the county about homeless camps, I’d like to hear from the city of Dalton. And, while we’re at it, please speak to the issue of who’s responsible to clean up the mess left by the campers. Shouldn’t it be the campers themselves?”
“Ugh, I was so happy we were rid of Christine Flowers’ vapid culture war nonsense. Who knew you could make an entire career out of three topics? “The kids these days,” “people are very mean to me because of my religion” and “free speech means you don’t get to criticize me.’”
“Where are all the people who care so much about women’s sports discussing the women’s Sweet 16? Anyone?”
“To the person who asked for a GOP supporter to define ‘woke,’ I’ll take a shot. The woke mentality is a byproduct of those children who grew up thinking “everyone deserves a trophy,” even if they never mastered the game. However, you are right, wokeness is very hard to define as it is analogous to pornography, meaning you can identify it when you see it! A few years ago this mentality was limited to folks who self-identified as ‘liberals or snowflakes.’ Now you have to watch for the wolf in sheep’s clothing because the American culture war is a real thing. Just ask Supreme Court Judge Ketanji B. Jackson, who could not even define what a woman is.”
