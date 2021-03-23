Today's Forum for March 24

"Oh, the Forum says 'Miss Trump yet?' Lord have mercy, no! It's so peaceful without that tweeting every day. I love it. No, I don't miss him. I hope he never comes back."
"Blacked-out windows on vehicles really tick me off."
"The lady that said Walgreens has COVID vaccine shots, she certainly knew what she was talking about. I called this morning and got an appointment for Saturday morning and they had plenty of slots open and they'll schedule you over the phone."
"Maybe a solution for cemetery cleanup is to take everything down, go by the rules, enforce the rules and if the families don't obey the rules, fine them. On the second offense, fine them. There is a solution and it can be controlled but you need to enforce the rules and fine them."
"Thank you for calling attention to the problems caused by the school line backup to pick up children. It is not true that these lines last only a few minutes. At Brookwood School, especially in the afternoon, the line will tie up streets for 25 or 30 minutes or longer. A lot of parents come early and park in the streets to wait for the school to get out. They need to fix it."
"Biden and Harris have been in office less then three months and I've never seen so many problems so quickly in my life. I dread to see what it's like before the end of their term is up."
"Are you Biden supporters just embarrassed to admit that he didn't do what he said he was going to do and things are falling apart already?"
"It didn't take Joe Biden long to destroy America."
"Our washing machine gave out. We have been to Lowe's and Home Depot and they tell us that they will be allowed to order us one on April 23 but cannot guarantee when it will arrive because factories that make these machines are closed at the moment. We want our own new washing machine. Does anyone have any suggestions of where we could go or whatever? Thank you."
"Someone in the Forum said junkyards should not be allowed on Dug Gap Road. That's true, and neither should they be allowed on Riverbend Road. A once nice neighborhood, now with filth all over the yards. Citizens shouldn't have to report these and give your name and address in fear of retaliation. The county just needs to drive all over the county and tell people to clean up their yards or go to court. We want young college grads to stay here and raise their families, then our elected officials need to clean it up and not put citizens in danger by reporting them."
"Thank you to our state representative and our senator for a quick response to the needs and concerns that I had during the legislative sessions."
"People love their narratives. To heck with the truth. That goes for both sides."
"I guess the fence will come down around the Capitol as soon as Trump's thugs stop."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene didn't vote against your stimulus checks, she voted against the pork that was in that bill."
