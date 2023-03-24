“That was the prettiest group of young ladies in the photo on the front of the Wednesday newspaper that I think I’ve ever seen. I’m not saying that just because my granddaughter is one of them.”
“So you don’t believe in global warming. What do you think is causing all these storms, from California to the East Coast? It’s getting worse every year, but keep making fun of the ones that are warning about this.”
“Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is taking flak for accepting lucrative speaking fees from banks that she’s supposed to be overseeing (and some of which are collapsing on her ‘watch’).”
“The only border crisis I’m seeing is between church and state.”
“The Biden administration and its inaction to tackle inflation has left America’s economy in a painful spot and as a result we’re now dealing with the price we’ve got to pay for all the free money, and it’s going to be very painful and it’s not going to be easy. It seems that Joe Biden and his administration are all about spending money like a drunk sailor. Every program they see, they want, and they’re completely indifferent to what it costs, and all this White House knows is to spend, spend, spend, which will only create an environment that will just cause more serious inflation.”
“I have often wondered why is it that we citizens ensure that all government employees (teachers, firemen and police) have the best pension and health insurance available. Those are often the best jobs within a community that are paid for by lesser compensated citizens!”
“The desperate performers in Congress made it clear how willfully ignorant they are of basic tech realities in the screaming match with Mr. Chew. It’s beyond shameful and embarrassing for the entire world to see. The biggest ‘security risk’ are lawmakers who don’t know anything about tech, yet are so desperate to control it.”
“Teachers also put aside part of their salary to fund their retirement. They are able to keep their insurance when they retire if they continue paying for it. and it’s not for their lifetime, just until they are eligible for Medicare. You may disagree with the benefits teachers receive but at least be correct about what they receive. You had the same choices after college they had. Should have made wiser decisions.”
“The people complaining about teachers’ lavish benefits clearly don’t know any teachers.”
“I don’t understand all the jealousy/resentment towards teachers. Most parents think of school as nothing more than free daycare and teachers as glorified babysitters. You don’t have to love every move teachers make, but please show a modicum of respect.”
“If the teaching profession is such a perfect, lucrative gig that sets someone up for life why are schools across the nation facing a devastating dearth of teachers? Teaching isn’t easy. It has its drawbacks like any other job. Have a little compassion and respect for our educators.”
