“I am waiting for some fine Republican to please explain to me how it is they can with a straight face call liberals/Democrats communists and Nazis when it is clearly their party and elected officials bragging on how great of a job Putin is doing and that we need to leave him alone. Sorry, but you folks have 45, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Josh Hawley and many others confused with true Americans. Those are the communist supporters and if you support them then that makes you a communist supporter also. Maybe we should go for the McCarthy trials of the 1950s again.”
“How many will read ‘Pinched at the Pump’ in the Wednesday, March 23, edition of this newspaper and stop saying such inane garbage about Biden being responsible for gas prices? But, there is no cure for stupid. Good read.”
“That Braves general manager just won the World Series. He is going to be hard to get rid of if he wants to stay. He will have choices.”
“It’s a shame that blithely accepting whatever conservative media tells you to be angry at or scared of is so much easier than critical thinking.”
“I find it very entertaining to watch the childish behaviors and posturing of the Trumpophile men and women on the Senate Judiciary Committee as they make statements that, at best, offer peripheral insight into the qualifications of the U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and, at worst, a visceral denigration of her person.”
“Did our congresswoman, Ms. Greene, really say that the Ukrainian army’s best option in their war with Russia is complete surrender to the Russians? and then she voted against sending military aid to the Ukraine?”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene says Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a ‘thug’ and says that nearly $14 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine could fall ‘into the hands of Nazis,’ which echoes talking points from Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Greene is not the right person to represent us. There are conservative Republicans running against her that share our values and will do a much better job of representing our district. I suggest they even have pets that would represent us better than Greene.”
“We’re at the lowest jobless rate since 1969 and people are angry that low-wage workers are, for the first time in living memory, able to bargain with employers rather than accept indignity and low wages. It goes to show how much ‘The dignity of work’ argument was always a smokescreen to justify treating people like disposable assets.”
“I’m just imagining the gallons of ink that would be spilled in the Forum if Biden nationalized the oil companies, which is the only thing he can do to drive down gas prices.”
“Yes, going on Trump saying that Georgia deserves it if Stacey Abrams is elected governor, I couldn’t agree more. At least she would be caring and compassionate toward the poorer people of Georgia. Kemp has always been in it for himself and profit. He does not deserve to be reelected.”
“To all those who think the Forum only posts the opinions of those on the left, I sure hope you paid attention to Wednesday’s Forum. Definite proof that they print nonsense from both sides of the aisle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.