“If you’re having trouble knowing who to vote for, if it says ‘endorsed by Trump,’ turn the other cheek.”
“I will vote for any school board candidate who promises to make people explain exactly what they mean by critical race theory before listening to their input.”
“As high as groceries have gotten in these stores, they ought to come to your house, cook it and serve it to you.”
“I like Marjorie Taylor Greene because she’s not a RINO.”
“Trump may have had a lot of undesirable traits about him but at least he didn’t allow people to run over him. When American presidents do that, Americans suffer and the rest of the world suffers.”
“Let us all pray that they leave the time the way it is right now and stop switching it back and forth, back and forth. It’s been going on for way too many years.”
“Which candidate wants to replace property tax with sales tax? That’s the one we want. Save our farms.”
“Just a question for us old-timers. Why did all of our grandparents cover their sofas and love seats in plastic? Back in the day they covered all of their cloth sofas with plastic. Were they trying to protect the material or were they trying to hide their crime? Haha. Let me know what your response is.”
“As I watch Ukraine fight for their country and their lives, I just wonder if Donald Trump and West Point graduate Pompeo still think Putin is such a brilliant man. Putin is a thug. It just shocks me not only Trump and Pompeo but people on Fox News like Tucker Carlson seem to admire Putin and make excuses for him, and criticize our country. As someone said, they are Americans but not patriots. It almost makes me vomit that some of the Republicans will not admit that Jan. 6 was clearly an insurrection. These people are thugs and they were egged on by Donald Trump. I watched it.”
“I am aghast, outraged and sad that Marjorie Taylor Greene represents my congressional district. She thinks Ukraine President Zelenskyy is a ‘thug.’ This is only one of her many uninformed and outrageous beliefs. She needs to go. Vote, people.”
“I sure wish that Ukraine could get some rockets that would fire and reach the Kremlin.”
“Let’s discuss Putin and Trump’s relationship. Basically, it was two crazy people who were afraid of each other.”
“According to the Democrats, if it’s not Bush’s fault then it’s Trump’s or Putin’s fault. It’s never their fault.”
“I agree. The vice president doesn’t know the first thing about being a vice president. In my opinion, the only reason he chose her as a running mate was so he could get elected.”
“I’ve got a question. If they are actually raising the price of gas so we will all buy an electric car, what if we can’t afford an electric car? Is the government going to give us all one or a voucher to get one?”
“It’s amazing how the liberal Democrats continue to sing Biden’s praises as his ratings drop lower and lower in the polls. Apparently, the American people are not as stupid as they thought.”
“To the person in the Forum that thinks Trump’s going to get reelected as president, please come ride our unicorn.”
