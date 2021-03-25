Today's Forum for March 26

"Sidney Powell tells the court that 'no reasonable person' would take her voter fraud claims as fact. Really? I am sure there are a lot of Trump supporters in our community that take it as fact and still believe in Trump's big lie that he won the election."
"Anyone who has children or teaches knows that they will not stay apart. They are children."
"Miss Trump yet? No, not one bit ..."
"To the person who asked if we missed Trump yet. That would be a huge no."
"The only crisis at the border was Trump's dismantling of the apparatus for quickly and efficiently helping refugees. Biden is fixing his mess, but he can't work miracles."
"Holding Trump accountable for his crimes is not the same thing as refusing to accept his election. Conflating the two is dishonest."
"Let’s be clear about the CNN special program on Dalton and the COVID virus. Commission Chair Lynn Laughter started pushing for a mask mandate last August. But the 'good ol’ boys,' particularly Commissioner Greg Jones and Commissioner Barry Robbins, resisted. Then, Commissioner Roger Crossen died from the virus, and they still resisted. Really?"
"I am sorry, did I miss it? I didn't realize there had been a good light to shine on our local politicians the past few years. Most especially the past year. We need some decent people in local offices."
"To the person questioning as to whether 'all these teachers' had to sign up to receive the COVID vaccine. Some did and some didn't. If we didn't want to receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, we had to get an appointment elsewhere. I was one of those. I went on the Walgreens website and made an appointment just like everyone else. You should do the same. Easy peasy, lemon squeezy!"
"Regarding the comment in the Forum that old people can’t get COVID vaccine shots. Every older person I know has their COVID shots. Our Whitfield County Health Department started giving them in January and the city and county have sponsored several mass drive-thru vaccine events. Apparently you read the paper because of the comment in the Forum and all of this has been well advertised. Whitfield County is one of the best places in the country to get your vaccine shots. You might start by being better informed and read other parts of the paper besides the Forum."
"Joe Biden didn't destroy America. He's just standing in the rubble Trump created, with Republicans screaming at him while he grabs a shovel and starts fixing things."
"$1,400? Back in 1995, presidents would offer millions of peaches; peaches for free."
"Saw the Forum caller's comment about school consolidation. The only thing that's flipped since the mid-'90s consolidation/merger question is now the county schools do not want the city schools (with all of their problems and issues) to be a part of the county schools. Even though there are lots of duplicated services, we don't need this to dilute the city's problems."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene takes public money to represent us all. It’s not a town hall when she hides out without letting all people attend in some secluded place. Is there a secret handshake to go with the secret meeting?"
