Today's Forum for March 27-28

"Public art can be an asset. When overdone it loses its impact. Multiple large, brightly painted art on building exterior walls quickly becomes an eyesore resembling 'tagging' seen on railcars, bridges, overpasses. Can Dalton put some control measures in place?"
"For whatever it's worth, we no longer have to deal with tweets. We now have to be inundated with executive orders. With the tweets, if we didn't like them, we could avoid reading them. Now we have to live with executive orders whether we like them or not."
"I watched Joe Biden’s first press conference since taking office 64 days ago. It appeared to me that the entire event was so obviously scripted. Rather than taking random questions, he called out each reporter, and each of his answers were read from his previously prepared communication duologue document."
"Could these Forum readers explain how in a little over two months President Biden has destroyed America but in over four years Trump made America great again in what ways?"
"Miss Trump yet? I know he gets married and divorced a lot, but I think the position is taken at the moment."
"Marjorie Taylor Greene’s plan from the beginning was to use her political office as a platform to propel her into the national spotlight. Expending any effort to represent the interest of the people in the 14th District was never part of her plan."
"The old saying that 'no man or his property is safe while the Georgia General Assembly is in session' needs to be amended to include voting rights. The new Georgia legislature voter suppression laws are a disgraceful effort to usurp the power of the ballot box. State legislatures used to choose U.S. senators, and the Senate back then was known as the 'Millionaires Club.' Graft and corruption reigned. Now the Georgia state legislature wants to have the power to overturn a presidential election. The U.S. Congress needs to pass legislation which will make voter suppression laws passed by states unconstitutional."
"I would like Kasey Carpenter, Jason Ridley, Chuck Payne and the rest of our local delegation to explain to the people they represent why handing someone a bottle of water in a voting line should be made illegal."
"I’m sick of hearing Democrats talk about far-reaching 'voter restrictions' by changing voting dates, times to disenfranchise minority voters. Let’s do this: remove all restrictions and implement I.D. requirement. That should be fair to all."
"If the Republicans are chewing on sour grapes now, just wait until a Democrat is in the governor's office in 2022. That'll taste even more sour."
