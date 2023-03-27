“The Forum comment from the teacher hater about retired teachers being able to retire and have lunch at the Oakwood was ridiculous. Most retired teachers worked for substandard wages for 30-plus years, had 6%-plus of their wages directed to the Teachers Retirement System of Georgia for retirement, and pay for their own health insurance. Putting up with all the things they put up with for 30-plus years, they deserve a retirement and being able to have lunch at the Oakwood. Often, teachers work other jobs after retirement to make their lives better. Haters gonna hate.”
“To all those who have been bashing teachers in the Forum lately let me offer you a challenge. You think teaching is easy, and we are so lucky we get our summers off and still get paid. First of all let’s get this straight. I work 190 days and get paid for 190 days. They take my salary and break it up into 12 months so I will get paid during the summer and that summer is nine weeks. Anyway, I challenge you to come and spend one week, no, just one day, in my kindergarten classroom (I will even let you keep my parapro) and then you can tell me how easy I’ve got it. Go teachers! You rock!”
“In Marjorie Taylor Greene’s world blowing a whistle is assault but smashing a cop’s head with a fire extinguisher is free speech.”
“Woke means awakened to the needs of others. To be well informed, thoughtful, compassionate, humble and kind. Eager to make the world a better place for all people.”
“Georgia is now one of only 10 states that has refused to expand Medicaid, purely out of Republican spite.”
“Too many people in this country are more scared of a child reading a book than they are of a child being shot to death.”
“’Fahrenheit 451’: A novel by Ray Bradbury is a good book to read.”
“Biden’s plan to ignore the Social Security funding crisis is a failed plan. But again, what can we expect? Everything he has addressed, except one, has ended in failure. His only success has been to fuel the flames of inflation with his payoffs to buy votes.”
“What I find weird is that a lot of Republicans around here complain about ‘the border’ and all its problems when Texas has been right-leaning for the past 40 years. Somebody make it make sense.”
“The only thing I learned from Marjorie Taylor Greene’s D.C. jail visit is she doesn’t like whistles.”
“Why do teachers and other public servants have pensions? Because that’s one way you can actually get people to do the job! I don’t care how much you love the job, these are very tough career paths that are critical to our society. Teachers, who must have a college degree to work, are not compensated anywhere near the same level as other college graduates, even some with less education. Not having to fully fund their own retirement makes it a little more possible to do the work society needs done and still support their own families. There is a teacher shortage because even these so-called perks aren’t enough to outweigh the total lack of respect for the profession, the out-of-control behavior issues, the poor parenting and government scapegoating teachers face. If you start aiming to take away the retirement that teachers paid into and were promised prepare for a mass exodus.”
