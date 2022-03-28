“The amount of control that Putin has on the members of the United States government is appalling.”
“Someone said in the weekend Forum that Putin and Trump’s relationship was two crazy people who were afraid of each other. Well that sounds like a plus to me. Putin sure isn’t afraid of Biden. A weak administration opens our country up to all kinds of trouble. At least Trump didn’t show weakness.”
“Good news that our library’s funding will be boosted! After reading the article regarding planned staff increases and expanded hours Monday through Friday, I wondered why opening for a few hours on Saturday wasn’t mentioned as a need. Might it also be possible to stagger work schedules to expand hours of operation even with the existing four full-time employees? How is the library utilization measured for the various services and equipment provided?”
“Growing up back in the day, churches would post the offerings taken up at each service. I understand I’m old school but surely I think a lot of folks would like to still know.”
“I suspect that the people driving enormous trucks with pristine beds complaining about gas prices are the same people who think that the poor should just have personal responsibility.”
“The ‘evil playbook’ that Marjorie Taylor Greene says is being used against her and D.J. Trump is what most of us refer to as the Constitution of the United States of America.”
“Mr. Stossel’s fact-free bromide fails to mention that renewables have helped Germany cut its coal-powered power generation in half, from almost 50% of the total in 2010 to 24% today. Germany gets 53% of its energy from carbon-neutral sources and is phasing out coal completely by 2030. The sole ‘expert’ he quotes works at an extraction industry-funded, for-profit (his words) think tank, As with most of Mr. Stossel’s columns, it’s best to remember the old saying: There are lies, darn lies and statistics.”
“Is anyone keeping count of the number of times President Biden ‘misspoke’ on this trip to Brussels and Poland? The biggest one was when he indicated to U.S. soldiers that they would be going into Ukraine. Oops! The White House reminded us that he has vowed ‘no troops in Ukraine.’”
“Can anyone tell me of anything that our two senators have done for the North Georgia area or have been here since winning their election?”
Editor’s note: Sen. Jon Ossoff spoke at Dalton State College on Feb. 22. Sen. Raphael Warnock in June 2021 toured the Hanwha Q Cells solar module manufacturing plant in Whitfield County.
“For the second year in a row the Department of the Interior has denied South Dakota’s request for Fourth of July fireworks at Mount Rushmore due to safety concerns. I guarantee you if South Dakota was a blue state they wouldn’t be able to approve it fast enough. I’m going to have a big fireworks on my own when those clowns get out of office.”
“The refereeing in this March Madness is atrocious. Pitiful!”
“Good riddance to Matt Ryan.”
“Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ means tear it down first.”
“Biden is blaming Putin, price-gouging by the oil companies, Trump and anybody he can blame for high prices and inflation. That means the buck’s never going to stop in Washington.”
