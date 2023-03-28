“They keep telling me an armed society is a polite society, but all I see is more kids getting murdered at school.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response to the murder of the three little children in Nashville is beyond disgusting. She has no bottom.”
“Do police not issue tickets for illegal modifications anymore? All these cars with no mufflers and trucks jacked up so high you need a ladder to climb into can’t possibly be safe.”
‘Have you ever noticed when they show a chicken biscuit from a restaurant on TV it looks so good and crunchy, but when you go get one it looks like it’s been rolled in dry flour and deep fried, nothing like it is showed to TV?”
“It’s comical to see the childish, politically motivated comments made by the left-leaning individuals in the community. My guess is it’s the same few people commenting over and over that have captured the mind of some staff members.”
“According to David Bean, everything bad that’s happened in the last two years is Trump’s fault. Come on, man! You have to swallow a lot of hooey to believe that.”
“David Bean’s letter was pretty much right on but it applied to Biden.”
“In his timeworn appraisal of Donald Trump, David Bean fails to mention what a great job that Joe Biden and the Democrats are doing! They’ve managed to bring back the 1918 pandemic, the 1929 depression, the 1968 race riots and the 1973 gas prices — all at the same time.”
“In response to a comment made in Tuesday’s Forum, you know as well as I do it’s not merely about a child reading a book but about indoctrination. and yes, parents have every right to know what their child is being exposed to in the classroom.”
“I have said all along that the only reason Biden got elected is because he promised so much, and has delivered nothing. He has done nothing but put this country in debt, inflation. There’s nothing good about what he’s done at all. But y’all voted him in and we are all having to suffer.”
“If we had a one-tiered justice system, all of the Biden family would be in prison.”
“Why does our new Olive Garden look so much smaller than the ones in Chattanooga, Cleveland and others in the country? Are we getting an Olive Garden Jr.?”
“I’ll tell you the definition of woke. It’s a bunch of liberals trying to shove their warped ideas down the rest of the country’s throat.”
“To the person in the Forum that the campers themselves needed to clean up the homeless camps, what part of homeless camps and people ain’t got nothing do you not understand?”
“I am so angry watching Marjorie Taylor Greene on TV saying the thugs that stormed the Capitol was not an insurrection. She went on a field trip to visit the rioters who are in jail. These thugs hurt policemen that Republicans claim to love. I’m really disappointed in Northwest Georgia Republicans who voted for this fake woman.”
