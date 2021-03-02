Today's Forum for March 3

"How much do the county commissioners earn? I have had trouble finding the amount. I am not trying to be negative. Just genuine interest from a resident. I can’t find the information. If the editor would print the amounts I certainly would appreciate it and feel more informed."
Editor's note: Here are the yearly salaries for the members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners: Jevin Jensen, $13,010.53; Greg Jones, $13,661.05; Barry Robbins, $13,661.05; Robby Staten, $11,766.87; and vacant seat, $11,479.88.
"Michael Reagan writes that 'Biden has been nothing but gloom and doom.' He asserts that the president has done little to lift the spirits of Americans. Nothing could be further from the truth. Biden has spoken to us with encouragement and given us hope through news of the efficacy of three vaccines. He is realistic about the amount of time it may take to get us to herd immunity. This is not gloom and doom; it is being truthful. Reagan asserts that Trump was an 'optimist' and talked positively. The former president put forth a belief that the virus would just go away and failed to take it seriously. This was not optimism. It was uninformed wishful thinking with no basis in research. The former president did little to encourage us. No speeches encouraging us that if we can stick together and follow precautions, we could survive the virus. Those that think we were better off with Trump than with the intelligent, caring President Biden are living in a dream world."
"If you think Michael Reagan is nothing but a cheerleader for the Republican Party please share your thoughts about Kyle Wingfield. His articles are wasting space in the paper as far as I’m concerned."
"We need to retire the phrase 'avoid it like the plague' since we now know that many people will not even attempt to avoid a plague."
"Some people see nothing wrong with Ted Cruz going to Cancun in the midst of a winter storm that left power outages, no safe drinking water and people freezing to death. Well, if I had been in his position I would have been here seeing that the people who elected me were getting the care and support they needed. Instead, he seems to be making jokes about it. He's the joke."
"To the pianist looking for an evangelical church, please contact me at (423) 619-3068. Thanks!"
"Yes, I voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene and will do it again. She has a backbone and is willing to speak out. She is not a boot-licker to the Democratic machine."
"Why do we keep sending people to the Georgia legislature who don't understand the U.S. Constitution? They keep passing state laws that the Georgia taxpayer is on the hook to pay legal fees to go to the Supreme Court and lose the case. How many millions of dollars have we taxpayers had to spend to defend the unconstitutional laws that our state legislature passes?"
