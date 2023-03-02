“Trump will not try to defend his children from going to prison. He will throw them under the bus and run the bus back and forth a few times, just like he has done with everyone else that has dirt on him. He is a coward.”
“There’s a lot of news about Biden’s student loan forgiveness. When someone takes money from you by threat (the U.S. government via taxes) and gives that money to someone else who didn’t earn it (students that willingly signed a loan agreement), that’s called theft. Biden used that ploy to get votes and that should be deemed a criminal act. Biden is a criminal.”
“Ohio’s governor took three days to get to East Palestine. Ohio and federal EPA and Norfolk Southern have workers in charge of derailments while the local first responders reacted immediately. Trump’s officials never went to a derailment, though 1,347 occurred in 2018 alone. Buttigieg came when it appeared he was needed. Christopher Robin must have watched Fox News.”
“I appreciated the comment about Fox News and their misinformation. Not only have they misinformed their viewers, but they have perpetuated a false narrative and distrustful attitude. It has contributed to disunity in our country. There has been wreckage to so many relationships among family, friends, coworkers because of the misinformation. It’s sad that even educated people have allowed themselves to be influenced by Fox’s deceit. Let’s be wise in the way we form our opinions, and kind to those who disagree. You don’t have to be smart or educated to be wise and kind.”
“Even if you ignore the immoral agenda being pushed at Disney World, Floridians knew it’s past time that this wealthy corporation gave up its preferential tax status and began to pay its fair share.”
“Someone needs to teach all of these ‘firebrand’ Republicans how to use a calendar.”
“Trump didn’t harm any one directly, but his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol did cause harm, death and a lot of damage to the Capitol, and he needs to pay for his actions. and don’t say he’s not to blame. It’s all documented.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene has the nerve to whine about being accosted in a restaurant? We have all seen the videos of her taunting other lawmakers, harassing victims of school shootings and acting like an imbecile at the State of the Union address. Did you ever hear that you reap what you sow? If you plant ice you’re going to harvest wind. I hope she never gets to show her face in public without dealing with the exact vitriol she’s shown towards the rest of the world.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene, who chased David Hogg on public streets after surviving a school shooting; harassed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by sticking her nose into her mail slot and acting like a child; who twice kicked a gun violence activist on public streets; who has used her hateful bigot propaganda to laud so-called Christian Nationalism ‘values’ should hear from citizens tired of it in the public setting.”
“When fentanyl seizures are going up, that’s a good thing. It means the border employees are doing their jobs of confiscating it from the U.S. citizens who try, then fail, to bring it to the streets here. Marjorie clearly doesn’t understand how numbers work.”
