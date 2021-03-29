Today's Forum for March 30

"Pray for America."
"Excellent article on election overhaul. The last sentence sums it up perfectly. 'The challenge is not the fact that the votes were counted incorrectly -- they were counted correctly. The challenge is whether the votes themselves were legitimate.'"
"Thank goodness our elected General Assembly American patriots took a stand against those thirsty, dead, liberal voter mobs in the lines that they insist do not exist. Maybe the next bill will be to exorcise Hugo Chavez's ghost from the Dominion ballot scanners. Get it to the governor's desk now!"
"If the government can mail me a tax bill without needing to see my ID, I should be able to mail them a ballot without needing to show my ID."
"The silence of our local elected officials on these voter suppression laws is deafening. Seems pretty obvious they are voting to please the Q crowd and nobody else."
"The new Georgia law on voting is crystal clear about offering water or food to voters standing in line to cast ballots. Those items are in a list of things that cannot be used to influence (bribe) voters on their way to vote. It does not say that county governments or nonpartisan groups cannot offer water to voters."
"My only complaint about the new voting laws is that the absentee ballot drop box will be moved inside the courthouse, which is not exactly handicap accessible."
"All Georgians need to hang their head in shame after Gov. Kemp signed that preposterous voting restriction bill."
"How do you end up with politicians who are detached from reality? Voters who are detached from reality elect them."
"Love Kid's Korner! Keep 'em komin'!"
"We're not even remotely close to having too much public art yet."
"Kudos to Dalton Utilities for responsiveness! I reported a stormwater issue on Sunday and someone was at my house to see about it by lunchtime on Monday with a courtesy call back to me to give me the resolution. Awesome work, y'all!"
"Whitfield County has spent millions on parks and recreation. Now, if we could get the potholes fixed so we can get to work, that would be nice."
"The Republicans in Georgia, and especially now our Georgia legislature, have been standing on their collective udders since Trump lost in November and now they have found a way to combat that by changing things so they don't lose again. And that's not the democratic -- not the party, democratic -- nature of this nation."
"I'm glad Marjorie Taylor Greene was accepted very well over in Chatsworth. We need her to stand toe-to-toe with the Democrats."
"When Trump was in office, all the right-wing people said the problems were caused by Obama. Now that Biden's in office, all of the left-wing people say that all the problems were caused by Trump. In the meantime, all of us sensible people in the middle are suffering."
"For those who don't miss Trump, before these four years are up, y'all will miss him. Rest assured, y'all will miss Trump because it's already showing now what Biden cannot do is keep his word."
