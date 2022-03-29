“When the government enacts new regulations that restrict the discovery, drilling and transporting of fossil fuel without a real plan to make up for the resulting energy shortfalls you end up with higher prices. and yes, Mr. Bean, the Biden administration bears responsibility for this potential crisis.”
“Has the buck ever stopped with Washington? This is not new. Republicans don’t accept blame any more than Democrats. and oil companies are privately owned and making record profits. The executives sit in their mansions and laugh as we blame everyone but them for the prices at the pump.”
“So let me understand. It’s OK for Putin to interfere in our elections at will (FBI and intelligence agencies), but Biden’s logical conclusion about Putin’s leadership and his war on Ukraine is out of bounds? Looks like very moderate tit for tat to me. One man’s ‘regime change’ attempts for another’s.”
“Spare us the tough guy Trump talk. We all watched as Trump took Putin’s side over our own intelligence agencies. We watched him try and dismantle NATO so he could give Putin a clear path to reorganizing the USSR, and we watched as Trump praised Putin as a genius because of his invasion. The only place that thinks that Biden is weak is on Russian-sponsored propaganda outlets like OAN, Newsmax and Fox News. Biden has brought the world together against Putin while Donald did everything he could to hand Putin Europe.”
“Joe’s handlers are going to have to lock him up and not let him out. Now he can’t be trusted to read off the teleprompter without going rogue. In Poland he called for regime change in Russia. Really? Joe is going to get us all nuked.”
“I stand with Will Smith for standing up for his wife.”
“The difference between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris. The fact that you did see Mike Pence out in public, he made good speeches, he was always ready to talk, answering questions. He knew what to say, he knew how to answer questions. He made the appearance of a good vice president. Kamala Harris, she has not been seen hardly at all. So obviously that tells you she doesn’t know how to be vice president.”
“So happy, happy, happy to see that Leo has been found and returned to his owner. Thank you for giving us the news. It was wonderful.”
“I just got a call that said a package at the Mexico border has been seized with my name on it. I guess that’s a scam because I ain’t got a package coming out of Mexico.”
“Even if Trump does split the Republican vote in 2024 he will still get reelected for the simple reason that the Democrats have no one that can beat him. People aren’t going to vote for an 83-year-old man or a woman who laughs at everything.”
“Nice to have the Riverbend Park opening.”
“Dick Polman is wrong about Joe Biden and the gas ordeal.”
“You wonder how this country even got into this kind of shape and you’re scared? Where were you when Trump was president?”
“I read about the letter the lady sent to Benton, Tennessee, for her sister’s birthday and she never got it and it had a gift inside. I had the same experience. I mailed my granddaughter a birthday card and put some money in it to Woodstock, Georgia, and she never got it. I don’t know what’s going on with the post office either.”
