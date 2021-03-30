Today's Forum for March 31

"When a tree fell on our house and triggered our alarm, our outstanding fire department crew made sure we were safe, turned off electricity in the affected area and covered our furniture so it wouldn’t get wet. Dalton is blessed to have such excellent firemen!"
"This is in reference to Ruth Crawford’s letter to the editor on March 27 concerning HB 290. The bill relates to hospitals and related institutions, so as to prohibit hospitals and nursing homes from prohibiting designated family or friends from visiting during an emergency pandemic. COVID-19 was new to everyone and our institutions were just trying to keep everyone safe, but not allowing designated visitors in these facilities is cruel, especially to a dying patient and their family. Please contact your senators and representatives in the Georgia General Assembly and encourage them to vote yes for this bill to pass. There is a list of senators and representatives in the Daily Citizen-News each Friday that has their email and mailing addresses."
"I thought we all wanted as much local control as possible. We know our communities better than the officials in Atlanta. Yet, our local elected officials here all voted to give control of our elections to people that they or someone else will choose. If an election doesn't go their way, they can now take over and maybe even change the results. I'm sorry I voted for any of them."
"Republicans want to make it harder to vote but easier to shoot each other."
"On voting, I cannot see why you would mind giving your ID in order to vote unless you're wanted for a crime or you're dead."
"Someone needs to tell Stacey Abrams and the rest of the Democrats that requiring a photo ID is not voter suppression, it's voter integrity."
"I know this will be difficult to comprehend for some, but it is quite possible to wish Biden would go away while also not missing Trump. What I miss is a decent Republican candidate of whom I don’t need to be ashamed. Sorry, but Trump and his hateful rhetoric is 100% to blame for the man we have in the White House right now."
"No, I will never miss Trump — period! Next, he needs to keep his promise he made to the American people where he stated if he loses we will not see or hear from him again. But then again he has never kept a promise, so why start now?"
"Kyle Wingfield, did you forget to mention that one of the disabilities listed that will be covered in the special needs voucher program is drug and alcohol addiction? Sorry, but that’s not a disability. I’m not saying it isn’t a problem, but it’s not quite the same as dyslexia, ADHD or cerebral palsy, is it? Anyone could claim that as a disability with little evidence."
"I am a card-carrying COVID two-shotter senior, finally."
"Does anyone out there in Forum Land know the IRS number to check on the stimulus?"
Editor's note: There isn't a phone number you can call. The IRS suggests using the website www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to check on the status of your stimulus check.
