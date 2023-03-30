“Behind every gun that shoots innocents you will find a crazy person with a finger on the trigger.”
“I am curious to know what percentage of mass shootings take place in gun-free zones. Is there an agency that has this information?”
“After seeing the bodycam footage of the Nashville police taking down the deranged school shooter within 14 minutes from the 911 call, do you liberals still want to defund the police?”
“As of March 28, 59 children have been shot to death at school this year. The Republican Party continues to make it easier for people with mental health problems to legally purchase firearms.”
“If you don’t believe Trump instigated the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol you’re either blind or in denial, but either way you’re wrong.”
“I love how Congress doesn’t know how Wi-Fi works and can’t grasp that Google and iPhones aren’t the same thing, yet think they’re going to write laws that ban websites. By the way, the RESTRICT Act isn’t only about TikTok. It applies to any website Big Brother says is a ‘threat,’ and never actually provides any proof of it. Something to think about.”
“A lot of people around here would be given an ‘F’ in civics if they were taking a class in school. The laws passed by Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump are still ruining your life and you let them.”
“’Indoctrination’ is when my kid encounters an idea that I, personally, dislike, regardless of my qualifications.”
“Please take time to read Dick Yarbrough’s ‘It’s not the wolves we should worry about, it’s the termites’ on March 29.”
“If Fox News tells their viewers that the sun is coming up in the west and setting in the east, day in and day out, eventually, their viewers will declare that all of the existing compasses in the world are pointing backwards.”
“When I said I wish I had been a teacher, I meant it. I would have done all the things that teachers do, and put up with all the things that teachers put up with, and now at age 55 I would be retired.”
“Is anyone surprised that people in this area are criticizing teachers? The Republican Party is dominant here, and it’s a known fact that uneducated, low-income people are more right-leaning since they are easily influenced by misinformation, blatant lies or religious reasons. Hurting teachers makes more voters. Marjorie Taylor Greene would be laughed off the ballot in any other state. This is all part of the plan to keep America stupid and blindly voting Republican every election.”
“The first thing that people griped about was they didn’t have an Olive Garden. Now they’re griping about how big the Olive Garden is and what the building looks like. There’s just people in the world that you can’t make happy.”
“I’ve always voted Republican, always voted for Trump, but all he is doing now is pointing his finger at everybody. Republicans should be his friends and he has them pushing against each other. I can never vote for Donald again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.