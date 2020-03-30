Today's Forum for March 31

"You may get a few dollars from the coronavirus stimulus, but it will be long gone before this is over. Trump’s lies may kill you. It did in Dougherty County."
"To the commenter who said about Trump: 'He’s thinking about the people. He has never thought about himself.' That is precisely the opposite of the truth. Trump only thinks about himself, and he never thinks about other people."
"Judging by the percentage of people who support Trump, it looks like around 40% of Americans can watch a professional wrestling match and be completely unaware that it’s a choreographed and rehearsed theatrical performance."
"Trump’s made so many mistakes in his handling of this virus but his supporters are always ready to proudly point out how he tried to shut down flights from China to the U.S. 11 days after the virus was already here. That’s called shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted."
"Since Amazon has confirmed that several of their employees have tested positive for coronavirus, I have started using antibacterial wipes on all packages and mail envelopes that we receive and then, of course, a very thorough hand washing."
"I don't think it would matter what decision our local leaders make, our state leaders make or our president makes, you people complain. Instead of complaining, why don't you run for office and see if you can do any better? I believe most of these complaints come from the same few people because I believe Dalton and Whitfield County is better than these few complainers. Mr. Editor, maybe you need to filter your callers a little."
"Monday, I saw people in a convenience store using the gambling machines. These people were not 6 feet apart. Why are convenience stores not required to shut down their gambling machines? Almost all convenience stores have them, and none of them seat the players at 6 feet apart. These I observed were right by the door that everyone uses to enter the store."
"I was watching channel 3 noontime news on Monday where they were showing an airport and talking about consolidating some flights together. It showed an employee checking carry-on items through the scanner and he was scratching his face with gloved hands.'
"Facebook is closely censoring anything they don’t want made public. On Sunday I reposted an article from Oct. 29, 2009, that appeared in CNN Health about the H1N1 pandemic raging at that time. As soon as the article went up Facebook sent notification that no comments on the article were allowed. I couldn’t figure if they just don’t trust CNN or they don’t want people finding out what was in the article."
"Just want to say a big thank you to our president and vice president and all of the health workers for all of the long hours putting themselves on the front line for us. Most of all, thank you Mr. Trump."
"We were raised coming up to use a paper towel or a napkin or a handkerchief to open up the restroom door and to go out to close them. You might want to try that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.