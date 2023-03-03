“Now that Trump is gone, Republicans are pushing railroad safety they and Trump destroyed. Will the good people of East Palestine vote for him again? You can’t cure stupid but the proof is in the voting.”
“The suggestion to read Wikipedia to research Marjorie Taylor Greene is such a joke. Wikipedia is ‘reader contributed information.’ All you have to do is gather all the biased publications you can find about someone you dislike and send it in to Wikipedia to be published.”
“You’re absolutely right: Social Security should be far more generous, and Medicare should follow the lead of other first-world countries and negotiate with pharmaceutical companies for lower drug prices.”
“Joe Biden just continues to keep putting his foot into his mouth. During a recent speech in Virginia he told a story about a nurse named Pearl Nelson. ‘She’d come in and do things I don’t think you learn in nursing school, and she’d whisper in my ear, I couldn’t understand, but she’d whisper, and she’d lean down and actually breathe on me to make sure there was a human connection.’ If I were Biden, whose age is certainly a pressing issue in the minds of voters, I wouldn’t be telling stories about nurses leaning in close to make sure I was still alive.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is an embarrassment to our area. However, that is not the real challenge, which is to find a Republican candidate who can take her on in a primary, or the far less likely option of a Democrat who could beat her in a general election. There are approximately 20 months to make that happen. We need someone who can somehow appeal to her base which is shockingly solid, while also attracting reasonable, moderate voters. Let’s make it happen.”
“What is scary about living in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district is that everyday life looks outwardly normal. Start discussing issues that affect their lives and the ‘conspiracy train’ goes off of the track immediately. They let an East Palestine happen in their lives constantly without knowing why.”
“When someone expects to owe money to the federal government, in the future, and then the government changes the law and they no longer have to, we call that a ‘tax break.’ It’s amazing the people that don’t seem to mind when the Republicans do this for billionaires, but get furious when it’s Democrats helping out the middle class.”
“On the contrary, Pete Buttigieg came to East Palestine when a Democratic higher-up advised him. This is how professionals behave. and if Christopher Robin was watching Fox News, it would be the first sensible thing he’s done since he took office.”
“Forum contributors get a lot of fun out of kicking someone when they’re down.”
“Could someone explain to me why a murder trial in South Carolina is a national news story? My opinion of the whole thing can be reduced to two words: Who cares?”
“Joe Biden does not care one thing about the American people. All he wants is money for him and his family, Hunter and Jill.”
“Baseball is almost here!”
