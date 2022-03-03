“Every day President Biden demonstrates he is a weak, ineffective leader and does not truly care about the American people. He does care about himself and his left-wing friends so much that he is willing to destroy this country just the same as Putin is trying to do in Ukraine. When are you going to wake up and smell the coffee? It’s burning, people!”
“President Biden, in the space of a weekend, quietly and competently organized an effective global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine without once having to get on Twitter and thump his chest with puerile name-calling. That’s what leadership looks like, folks.”
“Personally I think Biden is doing a great job handling the Ukrainian situation. and we haven’t even fired a bullet.”
“I wonder if Trump thinks Putin’s killing of civilians and the destruction of the hospitals, schools and neighborhoods is another one of his ‘brilliant’ moves.”
“If you are still pledging allegiance to the Trump flag and cheering for a communist dictator who is determined to destroy democracy, then perhaps it is time to reflect on who you have been listening to and how you got to this point.”
“So Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke at a white nationalist rally where they cheered Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and chanted his name. Real American patriots wouldn’t vote for her.”
“All you Marjorie Taylor Greene fans out there should really be proud that your hero gave a rousing speech at a white nationalist rally. and led cheers for Putin, who just recently carpet-bombed a civilian population concentration in Ukraine. She continues to show her true colors. How about you? Are you proudly showing yours?”
“While doing our daily walk through the West Hill Cemetery, my wife and I were discussing our impending visit of friends from Atlanta. She suggested that maybe we could show them the beautiful old part of the cemetery. I hesitated and suggested maybe we could show them where Dalton is going to place a $23 million aquatics center. Needless to say the cemetery won out.”
“What a wonderful full page in Tuesday’s paper on the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. I remember many years ago when I learned our first national park was opened in 1872 — just seven years after the end of the Civil War! At what had to have been still a tough time for the country, some people were thinking that far ahead to plan and build our exceptional national park system!”
“In the Dalton Daily Citizen on March 2 on page 5A, I read that ‘litter, graffiti, and even things like broken windows are all examples of signal crimes.’ Will some county official please come down Dug Gap Road to Babb Subdivision and take care of these ‘signal crimes’ going on at the corner of Marion Drive?”
“I’m a proud American and a proud Democrat, in that order. I wish more Republicans could say the same.”
“The design standards for Walnut Avenue are a good idea, but they should really encourage multi-story, mixed-use development.”
“Just who does Brad Raffensperger think he’s kidding? There will always be unexplained discrepancies in the 2020 Georgia presidential election no matter how he tries to smooth it over. Roberta Sikkelee Curtin had it right when she said it’s all about transparency. Raffensperger and Kemp know they are toast in the upcoming election and are using any desperate means to get reelected.”
“I could not figure out what Christine Flowers was trying to say in her latest rant. If she thinks the U.S. should get involved in what is obviously going to be a Russian takeover of parts of Eastern Europe, she is misled. American lives are not worth it. If she wants to reenact parachuting onto the shores of Normandy, Pearl Harbor and battling in the heat of the deserts she describes, then she herself should go for it.”
