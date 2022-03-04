“Would the average U.S. citizen fight for our country like the Ukrainians if we were invaded? In days gone by I would have said absolutely. Today I am not so sure. Really think about it before you answer the question.”
“I thought Christine Flowers’ column about Ukraine was well written, as always, and I applaud her offer to help connect besieged Ukrainians with outside help. This is the first time I have ever seen a columnist offer to get personally involved in a war. It appeared to me that she was saying our children who grew up in the ‘participation trophy era’ might be more reluctant to join the armed forces to fight for a free world. Remember, Japanese emperor Hirohito and Hitler started World War II by taking one nation at a time.”
“Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., condemned Lauren Boebert and Majorie Taylor Greene’s ‘antics’ during Biden’s speech, saying it speaks of their character (Greene yelled ‘build the wall’ while Biden spoke of the border crisis). What did Pelosi’s theatrical ripping of Trump’s document and Democrats’ schoolyard behavior say about them while he was giving his State of the Union speech, say of her character?”
Editor’s note: While President Biden was describing the death of his son Beau Biden, a veteran of the Iraq War who died from brain cancer, Boebert yelled, according to NPR: “Biden outlined the severe medical symptoms that U.S. troops deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan endured from breathing in toxic fumes from ‘burn pits,’ saying many of the troops developed ‘a cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.’ ‘You put them in. Thirteen of them,’ Boebert then yelled, referring to the terrorist attack at a gate outside the Kabul airport last summer that killed 13 U.S. service members.”
“Seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis bully children into taking off their COVID masks to make him appear intelligent did just the opposite. In fact, he seems to be cut from the same smelly material as Putin.”
“After seeing the TV ad with Trump campaigning for David Perdue, it’s plain to see he still thinks the election was stolen from him. He’s such a sore loser.”
“The individuals that voted Democrat in the 2020 elections that are in favor of and understand socialism and Marxism do not concern me. They are entrenched in their beliefs anyway. The individuals that voted Democrat that do not know or understand socialism or Marxism really do concern me. How are you liking it so far? It is real and scary, very scary for our republic. Suggested reading: Saul Alinsky plus Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Is this the direction of our U.S.A.? Is Georgia going to become the California of the South?
“President Biden’s anti-energy policies are weakening America and enriching Russia (we are buying petroleum from Russia).”
“Something needs to be done to stop Putin’s attack on the Ukraine. He’s just as bad as Hitler and he must be stopped.”
“‘My Dream State of the Union’ by John Stossel on March 6, read it! He is absolutely correct. Sad to say his wishes, I’m sure, are millions of peoples’ wishes that will never be granted during Biden’s administration. It was more of a campaign speech. The worst part of the long, grueling hour was watching the cheering squad in the background. Pelosi and Harris sure got their exercise.”
“Are you more upset with what Trump says or what Biden does?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.