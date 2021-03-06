Today's Forum for March 6/7

"I see all sorts of things making Dalton and areas around Dalton better, however I'm yet to see anything for the south end. Yes, there is a new school but we still have to go to Dalton or to Calhoun to buy groceries. We need a park so us elderly don't have to drive many miles to walk in the park. Has the South 41 Highway just been forgotten? The older we get the more we need what other areas have. It blows my skirt up when I read about the peacock-looking bridge at Walnut Avenue exit as well as Rocky Face. Anything there for us folks on South 41?"
Editor's note: This past fall, voters passed a four-year, $66 million Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). About $13 million will be spent to build the new Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School. The park should open by early to mid-2022, according to county officials.
"I agree with the comment about not being in kindergarten. Rather than having someone who goes through the motions of acting 'presidential,' some of us would prefer a leader who tweets and stands up to the Washington establishment."
"The same people who will tell you Trump deserves all the credit for three vaccines created by private companies while he happened to be president will also tell you they don't trust the vaccines and refuse to take them."
"If everything about the vaccines happened under the Trump administration, then why wasn't everything put into practice then?"
"You do not have to be mean to get things done. Ronald Reagan is a prime example. Just admit that you're one of those people who love to stand behind a bully. You love him because he's a jerk, not in spite of it."
"I'm not saying that we shouldn't increase legislative pay at all, but to nearly double it in one fell swoop? No. I think not. No surprise that this is something they all agree on. And keep in mind, it will still be mostly rich people serving no matter how much they increase the pay. That's the nature of the beast and a pretty thin argument. However, slap some term limits on to that proposal and I might go for it."
"What qualifies for a tyrannical government? Because I believe we've got one going on right now."
"I disagree with everything Debby Peppers said."
"Mainstream media kept talking about some sort of an insurrection that was going to take place on Thursday, March 4. Funny, I looked all over the internet and I couldn't find anything. They just make this stuff up."
"Yes caller, I'm OK with Marjorie Taylor Greene making decisions for me. Who's making yours, Nancy Pelosi?"
"I'm a lifelong Republican, but I just donated $20 to Marcus Flowers' campaign for the House of Representatives. If the Republicans can't do better than Marjorie Taylor Greene, I'm gone."
"My own family physician in Dalton is a better doctor than Dr. Fauci and he didn't even go to medical school in the United States. If you want to take Dr. Fauci's advice, be my guest."
