“I am sure I am not the only reader who is tired of the half-dozen Democrats who send in comments every day to the Forum. They have basically three things to bash: Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News. While their spreading vitriol daily has become disgusting, I am sure Trump and MTG can defend themselves, and I am not a Republican. But let’s stop the ignorance about our news media. All of the news media is biased in some way. I watch Fox but I also watch CNN and the network newscasts. But I have mostly eliminated MSNBC as they don’t even resemble accurate news. But without Fox News many truths would never have been known by the public. Folks, watch them all, then investigate for yourself if you want to be truly informed. We don’t need to be ignorant, as our country is in trouble, and we need to work together to get us back on the right path.”
“At least when Joe Biden speaks, he tells the truth, unlike Donald Trump, who seldom told the truth. I found the story about the nurse in Virginia very touching. I wish all nurses were that caring.”
“Dalton/Whitfield County has responded to questions about what they would do in the event of a train derailment like that in Ohio. As a resident of Murray County I’m wondering what their plan is. Not a word so far.”
“As much as Republicans seem to like fairy tales like Christopher Robin and Fox News as actual reality, nobody died, no house was destroyed in East Palestine. Buttigieg was just following the example Trump set while in office and his environmental rules. Trump ‘watered down’ the issue.”
“One of the Forum’s commenters said that Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Wikipedia page is a joke because it accurately cites, with all of the receipts, the deranged things that she has said and done. Like the ‘three wise monkeys,’ her base, very selectively, ‘hears no evil, sees no evil and speaks no evil.’”
“Whitfield County currently has the poorest U.S. representative that we’ve ever had. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not from our area, and only moved to our district because, understandably, she had a zero chance of getting elected in the district she is from. She has never proposed any serious legislation, and on the contrary, has voted against any legislation that would have materially benefited her constituents. Instead of performing the job that she was elected to do, she spends her time traveling the tinfoil hat circuit hawking her wares and promoting her brand, which, apparently, was her plan from the very beginning.”
“Until about the middle of 2021 I was enjoying a comfortable middle-class retirement. Then things went south. So far, my retirement investment income has lost about 30% of its value. On top of that, everything has become more expensive, especially food and gasoline. I got a nice Social Security raise, but my Medicare payment went higher than the Social Security raise. You can take your Democrat love for the middle class and shove it! I’ll happily go back to Republican ‘destruction’ any day.”
“At this time of year I hear people talking about the grocery stores having good strawberries from Florida. Just makes me wonder if they ever had a fresh strawberry picked ripe from the field. The ones in the stores are hard and sour, and they won’t ripen before they rot.”
“Maybe trains are derailing because the graffiti on the cars is uneven.”
“In my opinion, Trump running for president in 2024 will only divide our country even more than he did before. People, wake up and see him for what he really is.”
