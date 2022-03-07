“A beautiful cemetery is nice, but the goal is to have things for people to do in the intermediate period between birth and moving there permanently.”
“As you watch the horrors of Ukraine unfold every day, keep in mind that your U.S. representative was a featured speaker at an event where the people enthusiastically expressed their support for Putin.”
“Return to energy independence is the right thing to do for the U.S. and the world. It would be nice if our president could act for once to do what is right for the majority and not just bow to the demands of the left-leaning portion of the Democratic Party.”
“Stacey Abrams, the thrill of victory. Herschel Walker, David Perdue, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the agony of defeat.”
“Kudos to anyone who could keep a straight face while Tucker Carlson explains why ‘we’ got it wrong when ‘we’ praised Putin. He started by saying how the honorable thing to do is to own up to our mistakes and then he proceeded to blame everyone else for making him wrong.”
“Trump is to blame for all this inflation.”
“Gov. Ron DeSantis did not bully college students to take off their masks. He said, ‘If you want to wear it, fine ...’ That doesn’t sound like bullying to me.”
Editor’s note: DeSantis’ comments were directed to a group of high school students who were visiting the University of South Florida. The governor’s full comments: “You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is, this is ridiculous.”
“Can you imagine a military draft today? The same people who think being asked to get vaccinated in a pandemic is an intolerable assault on their liberty would never agree to go to war if it meant someone they don’t know might benefit.”
“To minimize the coming cost of the recession for seniors, the government should eliminate the required minimum deduction from 401(k) retirements. We are having to reduce our capital, while the value continues to fall — not a good combination.”
“Are we to turn a blind eye to war crimes? Did we learn nothing from World War II?”
“Dictatorship takes hold when legislation is enacted to suppress the rights of targeted groups. LGBTQ rights are being stripped across several states. Voting laws are being signed into law that discriminate against members of BIPOC (Black, indigenous and people of color) communities as well as the aged and disabled. When we elect officials who introduce and support such legislation, what is in our minds and hearts?”
“The individuals who gleefully voted for Trump in 2020 concern me greatly, as they are apparently willing to dispense with democracy in favor of incompetent fascism so long as it hurts people they don’t like. Suggested reading: ‘The Death of Democracy: Hitler’s Rise to Power and the Downfall of the Weimar Republic.’”
“Biden’s State of the Union was a breath of fresh air. He outlined a positive vision for America’s future, with plans to benefit normal people and build on the already robust economy. It’s nice to once again have a president who believes in all the American people and wants to see them succeed.”
“I already miss baseball.”
