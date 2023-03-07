“Joe Biden recently had a small lesion removed during the process of his annual physical evaluation. He’s what needs to be removed and not just the lesion they found. This is only another effort from his physician and his medical team to distract. They’re going to talk about this and give us a bunch of useless information about his cholesterol and stuff that no one cares about. While most of us only care about our country with regards to Biden, who is 80 years old and has some obvious cognitive issues. Biden’s leadership ability has become a national security failure when recently several foreign officials were observed mocking his actions.”
“A person who is going to soon need a chairlift to get in and out of Air Force One has no business being president.”
“The attacks on trans people are transparently recycling the same stale strategy used against gay people. It’s just shameful, cynical pandering; the right once again using hatred and fear to gain power at the expense of the vulnerable.”
“When is Whitfield County going to get texting for 911? Chattanooga already has it.”
“If the GOP wants to nominate DeSantis, I say bring him on. The thought of another four years of Biden gives me clinical depression.”
“I would like to know how many potholes could be fixed with the money Biden is giving to Ukraine.”
“I see where the Democratic Party wants to hold their 2024 convention in Atlanta. That’s just what Georgia needs — more liberal Democrats. I’ll be sure to be in Charlotte that week.”
“Trump didn’t divide the country, the news media did.”
“Biden does not tell the truth, and the example you gave about the nurse is an example of it.”
“On the subject of accosting people in restaurants, there’s something called manners. My mother taught me never to disturb anyone when they’re eating or sleeping. and this much I know, if someone bothers me in a restaurant they’re going to find out real fast what it’s like to have 317 pounds on top of them.”
“We are living in an age where emotion rules over truth.”
“I’ve noticed that several people that carry their gun on their hip and go in the stores are wearing shirts they could cover it up with. They just want it to show it and go strutting in like they’re Bat Masterson. It just tickles me to death.”
“We need Donald Trump for president and Marjorie Taylor Greene for vice president.”
“In response to the comments about East Palestine, in addition to Pete Buttigieg, where were Greta Thunberg, John Kerry and Al Gore?”
“Congratulations to Truman Whitfield on being named the new Dalton Public Safety Commission chairman. He will do a fine job for this city. He’s a good man.”
“Baseball is almost here. One of the most boring sports known to man. Almost as boring as curling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.