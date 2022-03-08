“Amen to Marvin Lewis in his letter to the editor. Well said!”
“The people of this town and the United States should be praying for Ukraine and its people, especially the president of Ukraine.”
“Joe, I don’t want oil from Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia or Venezuela. The United States should not be lining the pockets of foreign dictators who hate this country. I want American oil. Drill, Joe, drill.”
“’Trump is to blame for all this inflation’? and what have you been putting in your coffee?”
“People, we better wake up to the dangers of propaganda. You have people on national television trying to defend this evil dictator in Russia. I’ve been telling people for over 25 years how dangerous this alt-right-wing media in America is, and now you’re seeing it at its full force. Many Republican voters see Vladimir Putin in a better light than our own president. This is beyond dangerous.”
“The one thing about the high inflation, the price of gas going past the ceiling, the high price of groceries, the heating fuel going up so high, at least the liberals who voted for Biden have to pay the same prices that everybody else does. I hope they’re satisfied.”
“This is to all you people in the Forum that are so worried about the federal government and so worried about international politics, you can’t do nothing about the federal government and you can’t do nothing about international politics. You can do something about a local election and we’re fixing to have one. Get involved and help us have a better Dalton.”
“It’s not enough that we are tormented day and night with these idiotic robocalls, we can’t even watch TV because all it is is commercials, one right after another. It’s ridiculous.”
“I thank God now these people that took part in Jan. 6 are going to jail.”
“As far as Trump-bashing goes, as long as he talks about things he just doesn’t know anything about, he gets bashed.”
“Our mail service in the county has gone from bad to worse. Used to our mail carrier if he had a package would bring it up to our front porch. Now they just throw it on the ground. Sometimes it’s late at night when we get our mail — after dark. I’m hoping it gets better.”
“To the person that said the county commissioners should leave people and their pets alone, if it’s tied out, no dog house and no food, then it’s not a pet. It’s an animal being tortured by a person that has no heart.”
“Is it me, or does it seem like insurance companies are the only ones that advertise on TV? It’s one after another. Insurance, insurance, insurance.”
“I didn’t think you could get much worse of a president than Jimmy Carter or Obama, but boy was I ever wrong.”
“Trump has been living rent-free in your head all these years because I see many comments in the Forum about him.”
