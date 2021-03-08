Today's Forum for March 9

"Rather than giving Rep. Greene support for speaking her mind, try listening to what she’s actually saying before you give her your support. Mitch McConnell called it right when he referred to her ideas as 'looney tunes.'"
"No, Biden didn’t create the vaccines and neither did Trump. The drug companies did."
"Eric Swalwell to sue the Trumps. Hilarious, he probably needs to keep a low profile. But I’m sure the Dems have already forgotten about his involvement with his Chinese spy girlfriend."
"What are they talking about when they say Trump stands up to the Washington establishment? He was the Washington establishment along with his buddies."
"Does anyone know how to get a COVID-19 vaccine for bedridden, homebound senior citizens?"
"By all means, choose my doctor for me person who thinks Dr. Fauci is a poor physician. I didn’t realize we had a person of such prestige here in Dalton serving on medical boards and possessing the knowledge required to actually determine the ability level of a world-renowned physician. Please tell me, based on your obvious expertise, who should take his place? And while you’re at it, maybe have someone check your tinfoil hat. I think it’s malfunctioning."
"Mrs. Manly wrote a lovely letter to the editor, but those hideous peacocks have to go. If the city of Dalton insists that we have such an emblem, it should be life-sized with brilliant colors. What we now have looks tacky."
"Thank you Mrs. Manly for your viewpoints in the Saturday paper."
"If you disagree with everything Debby Peppers said, I disagree with everything Ina Fay Manly said, so there."
"Spent several hours perusing the text of the $1.9 trillion COVID bill. While there is a legitimate need to aid a limited number of people, it sets dangerous precedents, is full of partisan payoffs and has little to do with the pandemic. Let me tell you ... we've been had. Georgia, you must do better in the next election."
"It's one thing to be presidential, which Joe Biden is managing to do and Trump never did, but to have vile, vicious, violent, reprehensible tweets every single day is ridiculous. It was totally unwarranted, uncalled for, and he was just a bully."
"First Mr. Potato Head, then Dr. Seuss. What's next? People, it's time to stand up and fight for our rights."
"The sad thing about the cancel culture people who stooped low enough to stop publishing six Dr. Seuss books, one of these days these people are going to wake up and realize that the world they lived in only existed in their mind. The tragedy of it all is I won't be able to see it."
"So John Micek is against guns. Well let me tell you something, crooks don't follow the law. Law-abiding people that own guns are not the problem."
"Where is a good, reasonable place to get a good wash and wax for my car? Thank you."
"Why is Biden overturning everything that Trump has done good for the country?"
"Biden will be another Calvin Coolidge. A president from a small state who isn't remembered for doing anything."
