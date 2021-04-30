Today's Forum for May 1/2

"Jevin Jensen is doing a good job as chairman. He really has his eye on some problems others turned theirs from."
"The following was copied directly from the obituary of Dr. J.G. McAfee published in the Dalton News on Dec. 31, 1946: 'McAfee Park at East Morris Street and Fifth Avenue was named for Dr. McAfee.'”
"The publisher and editor of our local newspaper are to be commended for their efforts in keeping our local newspaper a viable communication tool for our community. I worked in Gainesville, Georgia, for many years and recently learned that their newspaper has reduced publication to twice-weekly with delivery service via U.S. mail only."
"All you people in Forum Land who continue to deride me in the paper regarding my April 9 letter on voter conspiracy, I hope you never have to experience what I did with stolen mail."
"If you have a large order and you are in a drive-thru, don't tell me you can't go into one of the stalls instead of everybody sitting and having to wait on you. It's been 20 minutes and I'm just now getting up to the window. It's ridiculous!"
"Who cares what Biden has to say?"
"How did people like Joy Behar and Don Lemon ever get to be celebrities? I don't know who to pity the most, the people that gave them the job or the poor people back home that have to watch them on television."
"Has anybody noticed that when a Democratic politician speaks in Georgia or Tennessee they always go to Atlanta or Nashville? But in my home state of North Carolina, everybody gets to share in the misery."
"Global warming is caused by the hot air coming out of Washington."
"Apparently some people in the Forum don't understand that global warming is a form of control."
"If Joe Biden thinks that man can control the climate, I believe there is a man upstairs that is looking down and laughing at you."
"Tucker Carlson's words matter when he advises other people to take their masks off. I heard this week an old man tell someone to take their mask off. That other person never responded to him. I don't want anybody to come up to me and tell me to take my mask off because I will tell you to mind your own business and go jump in the nearest lake. So my advice is don't listen to Tucker, he will get you in trouble."
"Who's responsible for paving the North Bypass? The section from Cleveland Highway to I-75 is in terrible shape. It's just got chunks of pavement missing out of it, rough and patched up. It doesn't look like a bypass at all."
"From what I'm reading in the Forum, apparently there are a lot of people that live in Whitfield County that think Donald Trump is God and when you die, you go to Florida."
"The Forum needs to put a time limit on the number of days that somebody can respond to someone else's comment. Nobody wants to read about any one subject for three weeks, including me."
