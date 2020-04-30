Today's Forum for May 1

"Joe Biden and the Democratic Party keep pouring criticism and faultfinding toward President Trump about how he has mismanaged the coronavirus pandemic. Then Biden goes on TV and states that ‘We have to take care of the cure, that will make the problem worse, no matter what,’ which really shows how confused and perplexed this guy is."
"I understand why you want, maybe need, to get back to work, but do you understand why I think we need to slow? People leave their homes and go to work. Common sense says that there are many asymptomatic infected who will pass along this hiding virus. And so on until we reach the point where we were six weeks ago, overwhelming the hospitals and telling everyone to stay at home."
"According to what I have read, brushes and combs must be sanitized after every customer. Capes are usually reused. But with the coronavirus my hair dresser does not reuse her capes without sanitizing them.
Editor's note: The Georgia State Board of Cosmetologists and Barbers issued four pages of safety guidelines for "barber and cosmetology salons." The regulations don't appear to require brushes and combs to be sanitized after each customer, but the regulations do require all items at work stations to be cleaned and disinfected. The regulations also state, "Each client should be draped with a clean cape." You can find the full listing of regulations at https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/licensing/plb/16.
"I can almost hear a giant Hoover vacuum cleaner sound in our future. It’s the SPLOST sucking millions of dollars out of our pockets."
"Of course all of the anti-SPLOST commenters sound similar. There are only so many ways you can say 'I don't care about improving my community' while trying to make it sound noble."
"Would someone please, please, please teach a class on how to stop whining?"
"I don't like going to grocery stores when the workers are not seen with masks on, especially baggers who are handling your stuff while they are laughing, talking and sneezing. Managers need to address this."
"Maybe this virus will teach people to save some money. The U.S. has been giving too much away to non-workers."
"Could someone please give me some information about the stimulus checks? I do not have a computer — I'm computer illiterate — and I am a senior citizen. When are the senior citizens who draw Social Security going to receive their stimulus check? I would love to know. I have several friends who would love to know and none of us have received a check."
Editor's note: Unfortunately, most of the information about the Economic Impact Payments, which are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), is online. I was not able to find a telephone number for information on the Economic Impact Payments.
"You're not climbing the echelon ladder when you're criticizing someone all of the time, you're actually descending the echelon ladder."
"If we are required to wear a medical mask when we go out in public, my question is where can I find one of these medical masks? I have looked everywhere and I cannot find one."
Editor's note: Georgians are not required to wear a mask or face covering in public. However, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear a cloth face covering in public. The CDC cautions against using surgical masks or N95 respirators: "Those are considered critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders, as recommended by CDC."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.