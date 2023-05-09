“Congratulations to the Christian Heritage high school football team for hiring a top-notch, championship football coach. They truly got one of the best.”
“While it is wonderful to see young folks in church they nonetheless should dress appropriately in the house of God. This needs to be taught at home and it would not be a problem.”
“There is a simple concept of relatedness in the world. It is true in all eras of time. Bad things happen when people ignore God’s word and God’s principles.”
“I don’t agree with the comment about home church. I used to think that staying home, watching preachers on TV, was the same as going to church. It’s not. You need to go to worship in God’s house and listen to the preacher in person, get the feel of being there in church. It’s a much better feeling than sitting at home watching it on the TV.”
“Warm weather is here to stay, now go play in the garden.”
“Once upon a time here in the Forum I asked how I could find out what my blood type is. Several of you responded that I should donate blood and I would be told then. I finally went to donate blood but still don’t know my blood type. I was told that all blood is not typed. Some is used for research as mine was. Any other suggestions?”
“If you run a small business you don’t need to be running around bad-mouthing other businesses’ employees for doing exactly what you do: sit down and play on your cellphone rather than take people’s orders. See, I remember the day I came in your place and had to wait for the waitress to come back from smoke break while you were sitting at a table playing on the phone and ignoring me and my money.”
“Andrew Morse, the publisher of the AJC, wrote an op-ed titled ‘We don’t have to live this way.’ My summation is: The lawmakers work in a fort, 12-foot-fence around the Capitol, metal detectors and an army of Georgia state troopers. Why should they worry about any and everyone in the real world carrying concealed weapons? My take: Do away with metal detectors not only at the state Capitol but in every county courthouse and city hall and see how long it takes to enact sensible gun laws. While we are at it, everyone else who gets a government paycheck has to pass a drug test. Why not those who qualify for election?”
“I pledge allegiance to the NRA instead of the United States of America.”
“Well, the good news is we have unlimited thoughts and prayers, which helps keep us from doing the hard work of doing anything about guns.”
“After going grocery shopping this morning it seemed that one of my favorite breakfast items had gone up 70 cents just since last week. I’ve reached the conclusion that anybody that votes to reelect Joe Biden should have to drop in the floor and do 100 push-ups and I’ll be the one blowing the whistle.”
“Willie Nelson a Rock Hall of Fame inductee? What’s wrong with this picture?”
“Ole Trump sure wanted the U.S to hold a coronation for him!”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene recently complained about her low salary, said that people are mean to her in public, and that her job makes her miserable. I can’t imagine why people would ever be mean to a virtual model for civility like Marjorie.”
