“GOP: We’re all guilty as charged, so now, what are you gonna do about it?”
“To the person who compared wearing a mask to having an abortion, I’m not surprised at the faulty logic. The difference is when I choose whether to wear a mask I am not playing God. Having an abortion is thinking you get to decide who lives and who doesn’t.”
“I’m no fan of inflation or inflation taxes, but let’s be realistic. The restaurants you frequent don’t have some magical, inflation-free distribution center from which to buy food for their kitchens. Nor do they have many folks beating their doors down for service jobs. They have to pay more for labor and food. Are they supposed to just keep prices the same and risk having to shut their doors? Big chains just increase prices and reprint menus. Local restaurants can’t afford to reprint all their menus and maybe don’t want to increase all their menu prices (which would cost you more than an inflation tax). The inflation tax is just a way to make it in hard times. If you are able to afford to eat out, clearly an extra dollar or two isn’t going to break your bank, but it might help a local business stay open.”
“I don’t get it. The GOP just left office 15 months ago after four years of control and they are saying they can solve all the problems already! Why didn’t they solve the problems back then?”
“Interesting how on page one of the weekend sports section three-fourths of the page is dedicated to the losing team Dalton High, and one-fourth is to the state champions, Southeast Whitfield High. Could it be possible that there might be just a little bit of favoritism here?”
Editor’s note: No favoritism. We devoted about three-fourths of Friday’s page one in sports to Southeast Whitfield’s state soccer championship.
“A simple solution to the abortion issue is for all people that don’t want children to have themselves sterilized.”
“Where did people in the Biden administration get the idea that you can gift yourself authority that you haven’t got? We don’t live in Oz land. We live in a democracy. Apparently, they slept through history class, civics, social studies and a lot of other things.”
“A lot of people have written the Forum about all the things you can’t buy in grocery stores anymore, but nobody has mentioned some of the crazy reasons that you get from the employees when you ask questions about it. For example, I needed some spray starch over the weekend. The first two people I asked didn’t even know what I was talking about. Finally, I got some older guy who said we don’t sell it because people don’t starch their laundry anymore. You have to laugh. I mean, what else can you do?”
“Hunter Biden had nothing to do with the White House other than his father is the president. He had nothing to do with the insurrection of Jan. 6. The other two, Trump and Mark Meadows, they have a great deal to do with the insurrection so let’s keep the scorecards straight.”
“Several years ago when gas prices were high, they went down. They’ll go down again when we get rid of Biden.”
“I don’t know about anybody else, but I’m fed up to my eyeballs with these grocery store supply chain problems. It’s bad enough to spend taxi fare to go to the store, then half of the stuff you need they don’t have. But then you have to listen to the stupid reasons from the employees as to why they don’t have it. I think they make them up as they go along because they seem to change from day to day.”
