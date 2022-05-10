“I’m so tired of seeing Trump’s face every day. I think the news media lives to stir the pot.”
“Mr. Stossel oddly forgets to mention that it’s not ‘the government’ kicking people out of their homes. Rather, corporate lobbyists have gotten laws passed to allow private companies to buy tax liens and evict owners while keeping the money from the sale of the house. Once again, private equity is at the root of an unthinkable evil.”
“Thank you so much for the article about our beloved Dot. She was phenomenal, wonderful, funny, kind, so many different things. She was a great lady and she will be so missed by family, friends and the community. Everyone that knows her will miss her terribly.”
“Americans work more, take less vacations, work longer days and retire later. But at least we’re not stuck with socialized healthcare, like our happier and more well-off capitalist allies.”
“Kudos to Anthony Daniell for completing the 2022 Boston Marathon.”
“Does anybody out there in Forum Land know where you can buy lilac-colored azaleas? I see them all over the place but I can’t find any.”
“The way I see it, Democrats are socialists, Republicans are crazy and I’m afraid.”
“Why not leak the Supreme Court draft? After all, there are no repercussions.”
“Every time I listen to Joe Biden, I crack up laughing. The guy really needs to do stand-up comedy.”
“You know what the Democrats are doing by what they accuse the Republicans of doing.”
“I’m sick of the bias reading any article by The Associated Press. If you actually knew the truth, you would see their articles are so slanted you can’t even read them.”
“It’s fundamentally immoral to restrict the right of a woman to an abortion. It is beyond immoral to require women to have babies without subsequent social, emotional and economic support. The whole idea is not pro-life but pro-birth. Then you’re on your own.”
“I’d like to thank the pretty lady who bought mine and my lady friend’s dinner at Curt’s Restaurant. She left before we even knew she had done it. I thank her very much.”
“America has turned into a nation of disgruntled malcontents who have decided that the solution to anything they don’t agree with is to take to the streets and create problems. Where are J. Edgar Hoover and Lyndon Johnson when we need them?”
“Oil companies tripled their already record profits last quarter but please go on about how Biden is to blame for gas prices.”
“It is hard to comprehend how many people think you can kill a baby. I wonder how many of these people have ever thanked their mom for not aborting them.”
“It seems like the only thing I can pick up over the antenna TV programs are J.J. Walker, Joe Namath and Medicare.”
“Thanks for having the picture of the Dalton High JROTC. Some day, they will make the front page! The JROTC opens so many doors for students, from learning discipline to getting exercise. Also, some of these students will go on to serve our country in the military. Our granddaughter is now serving in the Army and almost has her four-year college degree — free.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.