Today's Forum for May 11

"Why is it hard to knock a car out of the way in a drive-thru? Drivers in Dalton have no trouble with it every day on the highways around here. Seriously though, when in the drive-thru it is the restaurant's responsibility to direct the car in the drive-thru whether or not to pull up or to the side. The person in the car has no idea how long their order may take. These vents are being directed at the wrong people (car driver). They should be directed at the restaurant establishment, period."
"Ossoff does represent Northwest Georgians — all of us. It doesn’t matter if your views fall to the left, right or stay in the middle. He is one of our two senators. If you feel your needs aren’t being heard or met, go to a meeting or send a letter."
"I have really been thinking hard about this. Employers, if you are really trying to get your businesses reopened, try paying a true livable wage and full-time jobs with benefits. If an employer is fair and honest, they look at how you pay and treat your help and then see if you could live like that. Don't expect people to come kill themselves so you can buy fancy cars, buy a fancy home and take extravagant vacations and yet the people giving you that can't even afford to get sick because they have no insurance or other benefits. Wake up and smell the roses."
"What ever happened to 'You lost! Get over it'?"
"I would vote for a SPLOST that included subsidies for a Thai restaurant in downtown Dalton."
"Please, please, Mr. Editor, can we consign, like Johnston himself, comments about the Johnston statue to the dustbin of history?"
"Polman must be running out of fresh material to write. Whether true or not, he goes back to Dick Cheney's 'lies.' An apt title for that column should have been 'Lies from the crypt.'"
"So the left wants to change the word mother to 'birthing person' because they think mother is too gender specific. Every time one of these progressives opens their mouths they confirm how completely ignorant their ideas are. There is no way I will ever refer to my mother by any other name than mom. Politically incorrect and proud!!"
"It was good to see Marjorie Taylor Greene on the front page of the Thursday paper. She's much better at her job than most people in the Forum think."
"I saw Greene on Tucker the other night and she was a breath of fresh air. She didn't seem a bit like the ogre she's made out to be in the Forum."
"America is destroying itself because of the hatred that it has. We are all made in the image of God, but for some reason we cannot accept this. We hate what God has created, but every human being no matter where he or she lives in this world, Jesus Christ died for that human being. So we should love one another and get along with one another. Some of us, we believe in God but we are following Satan, and I'll leave it at that."
"I commend Liz Cheney for standing up to the Republican Party and standing up for the truth. Telling the truth, that's what she swore on the Bible when she took the oath of office."
