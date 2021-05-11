Today's Forum for May 12

"We would like to thank the gentleman that helped us at Home Depot today. Sorry we didn’t get his name but we would like to thank him for giving us the tie down. It’s good to know there are still good people in the world."
"Good grief people! Stressing out over the long wait at drive-thru eating establishments is ridiculous. There are so many more important issues in this country to stress out about than waiting too long for your order in the drive-thru. Y’all need to grow up!"
"All you people complaining about lines in the restaurants and the drive-thrus, there is another option: stay home and cook."
"If people would refuse to wait in long lines, businesses would have to come up with a solution."
"It seems that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party have become so well-versed in just making things up as they continue trying to either out-hate or out-race bait everyone who disagrees with them. They also continue trying to put an end to our robust free market economy and impede any individual incentives that one may have to succeed."
"Mr. Bean, when Trump took office, the Dow was 19,000 and when he left office the Dow was 31,000. Biden could be piggybacking."
"What Dalton needs is a Black mayor. Go, Dalton, go!"
"I was going down in front of Kroger the other day. This lady was standing not in the crosswalk. She was nowhere near the area that she thought she was. She screamed at me: 'I'm in the crosswalk!' That was totally uncalled for and it did not seem like a ladylike thing to me."
"Regarding Dick Polman's statements about dark money, I wonder if Democrats would be willing to put a list of their top campaign donors in the newspaper or on the internet. Then let's see how long they talk about dark money."
"Does anyone know why our so-called president is still wearing a mask outside when he's been vaccinated? If he's not going to take the advice of the CDC, why don't we save all of that money that they spend every year and just close them down?"
"I went to Walmart this morning and bought a few items. When I got the receipt, you would've thought I went to Macy's."
"What does Dr. Fauci have to do with being xenophobic? Evidently, I've missed something somewhere."
"It's no surprise that Dick Polman would have words of praise for that RINO Liz Cheney."
"I picked up the May/June issue of Dalton Living magazine yesterday and I've got to say it's one of the most interesting issues I have ever read. Every article had something interesting in it and I really liked the poems put in for Mother's Day. They were really nice and I'm thinking about enlarging them and printing them out."
"I hate to bother you, but a while back you printed the number you call for do not call scammer calls. Could you reprint that? I think I lost it. Thank you."
Editor's note: From the Federal Trade Commission, which oversees the National Do Not Call Registry: "To register your phone number or to get information about the registry, visit www.donotcall.gov, or call (888) 382-1222 from the phone number you want to register. You will get fewer telemarketing calls within 31 days of registering your number."
