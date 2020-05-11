Today's Forum for May 12

"Dalton has some of the lowest taxes in the state, and shockingly we aren't being stampeded by people desperate to move here. Nobody cares about the tax rate when the schools are bad and the infrastructure is failing. The SPLOST is a tool to fix the underlying problems."
"I agree that the SPLOST is overly regressive. We should tax real estate over a million dollars at a higher rate instead."
"Where can I get a COVID-19 test? The state site says the health department is a testing location, but the lady there said to call a different number to get an appointment. No one answers that number, and the mailbox is full."
"So glad so many businesses have reopened and I wish them much success. I, on the other hand, am staying away from crowds, especially when they aren’t following social distancing, not wearing masks and have this attitude that this coronavirus doesn’t exist. I am also watching how I spend. And again, some don’t seem to care where their next meal or dollar will come from."
''To all the people affected by the tornado in Murray County that have been denied federal aid, remember Trump when it comes November.''
"An orderly society requires citizens working for the common good. You’re free to drive anywhere you want, but not drunk. You’re free to say what you want, but not incite violence or slander someone. All our freedoms are tempered with responsibility. So, will you just put on a mask and quit making such a big deal about it? It’s for the good of everybody."
"Is anybody still buying the lie that when Trump arrived at the White House the military had no ammunition? If you do then you probably believe that all the testing kits (for a virus that did not yet exist) were broken or missing."
"Over 1,000,000 U.S. residents have COVID-19. But remember, over 332,000,000 don't!"
"First, it's great to have a service person meet you punctually and professionally. It does happen and quite often actually. This one is about Jordan Barnes of Dalton Utilities. No one wants to go to their water meter and find it full of water. Mr. Barnes was there and quickly addressed the problem (which doesn't appear to be a big issue) and fixed it (we hope). To be sure, he's going to recheck it next week. Hopefully good news, but it is reassuring to have someone honestly and professionally address it."
"Joe Biden and the Democratic Party are now claiming Donald Trump spent the last three years undermining the core pillars of our economic strength, which will be news to the millions of workers without a high school diploma and veterans who finally, under this White House, were able to find work. Every day now there are more cars on the road, more people in the stores, more ads crowding your inbox and activity is picking up all over. Americans everywhere are going back to work and the Democrats don’t like that one little bit. The worse things are, the better their chances are in November."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.