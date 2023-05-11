"I want to wish all graduates congratulations from all the schools, and especially one young lady, Christa Sutton. She graduated from the University of Georgia. Go Dawgs!"
"Children at church, wonderful! Love you all! So precious! Church at home is great, you can clap your hands, sing unto the Lord, make a joyful noise, go into your closet to pray, I don't think they have closets in church."
"I heard them talking about on (the television) this morning that they've got a group out there that's pushing 'No Mow May.' Don't mow your yard in May. I think if you didn't mow your yard in May you'd have to hire a farmer to come by and cut hay."
"It appears that our city is about to change their charter, update it, and it looks like there are a lot of different things that conflict one with the other but they're really not conflicting, they're updates that happen over the years, and just like the Georgia code, when there's an update there's an addition but evidently they never took out the old part of it, so it's really not conflicting with each other. I just think that the City Council and the new city administrator want to make drastic changes to hiring and firing and it's going to be an issue one way or the other without the Public Safety Commission being involved in it."
"Why don't our local schools fly the flag half-staff when ordered by the president? These are the very institutions that should adhere to that order and teach their students the meaning of such!"
A spokesman for Dalton Public Schools said, "If we receive a notification from the governor’s office or the president’s office, we communicate those messages to our principals, and all flags within the district are lowered to half-staff. Unfortunately, we don’t often get official correspondence about federal declarations on lowering the flag to half-staff and have sometimes only heard about them from news reports."
A spokesman for Whitfield County Schools said, "One delegated staff member from each Whitfield County school subscribes to alerts from the American Legion and is notified when the American flag should be flown at half-mast."
"Yes, that's what Dalton needs, another soccer field, just like they need another restaurant. Why don't they think about something else besides soccer and restaurants? What about a retail store downtown or something? I mean, there's no shopping place to go except to the mall and that in itself is too expensive."
"In comparing Marjorie Taylor Greene and Sen. Warnock's track record of communicating with constituents she wins hands down. As a U.S. senator he needs to do a much better job."
"Kemp’s new law will allow them to remove 'rogue' prosecutors from office however they see fit. Seems pretty convenient when his good buddy Trump is about to get hammered here in Georgia for election fraud. For a party that backs the blue and upholds the law they sure do make it pretty flimsy and easy to undermine."
