“When Jesus walked this Earth preaching the gospel, the poor and sick came to him with great faith. Their torn and tattered clothing never once kept our savior from loving them. The church is the Lord’s house, let him handle the dress code. I think he is capable.”
“In response to comments made recently by a ‘socialist liberal’ I reply with this: Our United States history speaks for itself and the story it tells is that evil continues to grow when good men and women do nothing.”
“Let me just say I’m a simple man and I get all my ‘factual news’ from the Forum. But I was befuddled when I read that the U.S. Constitution was a ‘living’ document — so I guess we can just adjust it every four years based on who is president? and I guess that means the Declaration of Independence must be a living document. So if someone wanted to drop the phrase ‘all men are created equal’ we could make an adjustment? ... Finally, I went on the internet and read 17 letters written by various individuals who signed the U.S. Constitution and I could not find the phrase ‘living document, feel free to make adjustments when times are tough.’”
“The FBI released a training video on how to survive a mass shooting. That’s where we are right now.”
“E. Jean Carroll was not a willing participant and the jury including six men believed her and many others. If you go to church with supporters of Trump, find a Christian church.”
“Trump needs to clarify how he knew that this victim was not his type if he has no idea who she is. Or maybe his supporters can explain it.”
“Send your hard-earned money to Trump. While he was out grabbing women and bragging on radio you were sweating away at some boring job. He deserves your money. Stupid is good.”
“I hope you were trying to be funny by saying you pledge allegiance to the NRA instead of the United States of America. If you were trying to be funny then you failed!”
“David Bean omits key points in his letter criticizing ‘Republican capitalism.’ Couple of factual additions: Mr. Bean blames Trump’s extended period of low prime rates for complicating the inflation fight but what about the equally low rates during Obama’s terms, when, other than a few months, rates were below 2%? The failure of Silicon Valley Bank lies directly at the feet of the CEO, the board of directors and the San Fran Federal Reserve, not the Dodd-Frank change under Trump. The San Fran Fed communicated SVB’s risky situation in writing multiple times in the year prior to the bank failure but didn’t force action. The SVB CEO and board members bet the bank and lost.”
“After watching the coronation of King Charles in England it’s amazing how the transfer of authority can be so orderly despite groups who would want it done differently. Maybe the United States could follow suit instead of attacking any ideology (literally) that they don’t agree with.”
“It now seems as though Joe Biden’s recent disastrous polling has finally caught up with his disastrous presidency.”
“I don’t know where you’ve been for the last two or three years but Kemp and Trump are not buddies.”
“What we need to combat climate change is basic climate education.”
