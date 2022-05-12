“Apparently someone doesn’t know how far Dawnville is from Edwards Park. No way that park is convenient to anyone living in Dawnville. Our kids don’t even go to schools in that area. But, Dawnville Road does need a red light at the 286 intersection.”
“I just read that the majority of Republicans still believe the 2020 election was stolen. There’s so much I could say but I can’t without being insulting, but there’s zero proof and federal judges (some Trump appointed) could find no evidence of widespread voter fraud. In fact, when a handful of cases were found, it was Republican voters who were at the bottom of it. The people telling you these things are using you and you seem more than willing to be used.”
“I bought my lilac-colored azaleas at Ooltewah Nursery a few years ago. Call and ask them.”
“I believe women have the right to choose but abortions shouldn’t be performed after 10 to 12 weeks. Most know they are pregnant after six weeks.”
“I’m a conservative Democrat who has voted for both parties over time. I will vote for Kemp and Raffensperger solely because they refused Trump’s insistence that they do something against our Constitution and laws. I admire Stacey Abrams’ work increasing voter participation legally. Some people just don’t like the fact that all citizens get to vote. It’s too important to me to reward those who uphold our laws under extreme duress, and at political risk. That’s what we need more than anything in elected officials, to do what’s right when no one is looking.”
“Every Kyle Wingfield column, summarized: ‘Have they considered eating cake?’”
“Where is J. Edgar Hoover? Dead and buried, and good riddance. The last thing we need is another radical FBI director gathering files on Americans and blackmailing them for ‘unapproved’ speech.”
“Are voters seriously going to choose brawn over brain? Unbelievable!”
“In response to the person that had the rant in Friday’s paper against anybody who doesn’t believe in abortion. Have you ever heard of adoption? At least the baby would have a chance to live.”
“The people complaining about all of the Medicare commercials. You are aware that you don’t have to watch them, right?”
“When I see all of these Democrat agitators on the news, all I can think is ‘Why didn’t I buy stock in the company that makes bullhorns 30 or 40 years ago?’ I would be rich by now.”
“I don’t know why they are allowing protesters to march in front of the homes of Supreme Court justices. Do the cops in Maryland and Virginia not know about closing streets off? Maybe the cops in Dalton could give them a lesson on how it’s done.”
“When Democrats don’t get their way, they throw a tantrum.”
“This president has the nerve to blame everybody except himself for the failures in America.”
“Bravo to the person who wrote in there about comparing wearing a mask to abortions. I totally agree with her or his comments. We are not to play God, and wearing a mask, that’s for us to decide because we don’t want to spread germs or anything to anyone else. We are thinking about ourselves and others, but with abortion you are only thinking about yourself.”
