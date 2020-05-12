Today's Forum for May 13

"I agree that we need a SPLOST, but I disagree strenuously that our schools are 'bad.' My children are receiving a great education in the county schools. Many of my friends’ children are receiving a great education in the city schools. I think our schools are something to be proud of."
"COVID-19 proves that significant change can happen in a heartbeat. That $100 million SPLOST that failed would have cost taxpayers millions to construct new county administration buildings providing office space, according to county leadership, needed for the next 50 years. Yet today, a year after the SPLOST failed, many county employees are working from home. Where was the vision?"
"How foolish does it seem now, with thousands out of work in our community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that our city leaders thought spending $1 million to quiet train horns as the trains rolled through town was a prudent way to spend our tax money?"
"It seems to me that having a lower sales tax than surrounding counties would creative an incentive for people from those counties to buy here."
"I'd like to thank the League of Women Voters and North Georgia Television for airing local candidate forums. With candidates unable to get out and campaign in these unusual times, it's good to have the opportunity to learn more about them. The county commission forum is running four times this week, and next week will be for chairman of the Board of Commissioners, Lynn Laughter and Jevin Jensen. I have a feeling that's going to be a good one!"
"The biggest sign that Republicans are scared about November is that they're starting to pretend to care about the deficit again after three-and-a-half years of letting it balloon like crazy and saying nothing."
"Our president once again called reporters derogatory names — 'lamestream media' — and said, 'They are the enemy of the people.' I propose that any leader of a free nation who spouts such hatred towards transparent reporting and free speech is the one who is the 'enemy of the people.' Wake up, citizens, before it is too late!"
"Obama’s recent lecture to the Trump administration on the rule of law has now come back to haunt him. No modern president has picked and then chose which laws to enforce and which to ignore and which to rewrite to the extremes which Obama has previously done. He and his administration’s contemptible spying on Gen. Flynn and other members of the Trump administration before any meaningful judicial review had ever occurred or was approved displays that the rule of law is just meaningless to him."
"I'm going to vote for someone that benefits me, and President Trump benefits me."
"I had a wonderful Mother's Day present. My son cleaned my refrigerator."
"If I see one more article about a so-called health expert predicting dire things for the human race I think I will throw up. Who made these people the possessors of all knowledge? It sure wasn't medical schools."
"You cannot expect government to solve all of your problems. Those problems must be solved by you only."
