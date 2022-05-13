"Sherrie, who has retired from the Dalton Public Works Department, has been such a great help to me over the past 30 years that I've lived here. I will truly miss her. Never met her but she was a shining light in that department."
"I have a question about these political postcards the size of dinner plates in our mailboxes that nobody ever reads. Is the individual that sells these postcards to the campaigns the greatest salesperson on Earth or does the individual in the campaign that buys them just enjoy wasting money? So bad here there is a recycle container next to my mailbox. Feel sorry for households with multiple voters. I was told to roll, save and use them for fire starters after the November elections."
"With all the wall art being placed on the buildings in Dalton, will someone swing by Austin’s Car Wash and put six-finger Jesus back on their wall?"
"To the person who wants to know why the GOP didn’t solve all the problems when they were in office 15 months ago, actually they did. Biden inherited the best economy and other situations we have had in years and screwed everything up in only 15 months!"
"I'm so sick of people that continue to whine about not being able to get their immediate items. Grow up, people, and stop whining! At least we don't have a war going on in our country, your town is not being bombed, your house is still intact and you're not being run off to some other country or some other town. We are a spoiled country. Thank God for what you have and stop complaining. This, too, shall pass."
"I am certainly not in favor of abortion. It's a horrible thing to do to a baby. Have the baby and give it away. There are too many people that would love to have a baby."
"Our founders had excellent ideals as far as principles on to which establish our country. But in the 21st century, the ideals of freedom, equality and justice have been taken to such extremes amounting to self-interested parties that now we are only a parody of democracy."
"I know there are plenty of Kemp supporters out there as well as Perdue supporters. No matter who wins the nomination, we must vote for them and put aside our differences. We cannot let Stacey Abrams become governor."
"President Biden gave a speech today. Where are the fact-checkers?"
"So let me get this straight, the Biden administration's solution to the high gas prices is for everyone to buy electric cars. One thing you can always count on with the Democrats, they never miss an opportunity to make a problem worse than it already is. And then after all is said and done, they still find someone else to blame the problems on that they created."
"If you think Putin is the cause of inflation, I have some beachfront property in Resaca just for you."
"I was wondering what our intrepid environmental reporter thinks about 'No Mow May.' Would it be a good idea for Dalton?"
"People are always putting down Trump and I think it's wrong. They just continuously put him down, blaming him for whatever comes up. If you've noticed, Biden is not even capable of reading a paper that has been written for him when he's reading a speech. He's just too old to be president. But y'all voted him in, so deal with it."
