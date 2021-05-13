Today's Forum for May 14

"HR 1 is absolute government control over all our elections and is unconstitutional according to our Constitution. State legislatures are to control all voting laws in their state."
"This is about the mantra 'Whatever ever happened to 'You lost, get over it.' The 2016 election was legitimate. Hillary's basket of deplorables came out ahead. The 2020 election left many voters feeling disenfranchised about the way the election process was conducted which led to questionable voting reforms in Georgia."
"Bean's rants are over the top. If Greene wants to start an Anglo-Saxon party that would exclude 65% of all Americans as he states, that is her privilege as an American citizen. It is not worse than the sororities and fraternities on college campuses. If you are not a 'Greek,' you are considered an outcast because you don't have the right pedigree for membership. Not much difference in the hierarchy."
"Kyle Wingfield is dead wrong. No one has said that you can go to gatherings or restaurants maskless yet. To assume that with such a low percentage of North Georgia vaccinated that somehow things are back to normal is a joke. Except that no one in North Georgia took the virus serious to begin with, mostly because of their 'political identity.'"
"Stop the presses! The impossible has happened! Michael Reagan actually made sense for once! Except when he called the GOP the party of Reagan. His dad wouldn’t claim the party it’s become."
"You must read Michael Reagan’s column on May 12. He’s so correct, this time, but not always!"
"I finally agree with Michael Reagan on something! Well, with his sister, but even so ..."
"People won’t go back to work as long as this ignorant administration gives them money to stay home."
"No way anybody with any common sense could say Biden piggybacked on Trump after the pandemic and what Trump did to cause it. Trump lost the election because of it. Trump did piggyback on Obama if anything."
"It's lovely to see the business sector finally understanding that human labor is as valuable as it is. If they don't want to pay for it, they won't have it and the free market will eventually show it as a market failure."
"So is Liz Cheney getting canceled? I thought Republicans were against that?"
"How ironic. The one person that the Republican Party had that spoke the truth but she's ousted because of an arrogant conman."
"Wednesday’s In Other News: 'Migrant children held in mass shelters with little oversight.' I thought Biden was going to fix all that. Trump was a monster when it was the same situation according to the Dems but not a word when they can’t fix it either! Their promises were nothing but lies to get elected."
"On May 9, Mother's Day, I wish a happy Mother's Day to all the mothers out here. You just don't know until your mother's gone what you really miss. For the ones that have mothers, cherish them, go see them, talk to them because it won't be long and they're not here anymore."
"If it was up to me, we'd go back to the days when Washington, D.C., was run by Congress. They don't have sense enough to be a state. They can't even elect a decent mayor."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.