Today's Forum for May 15/16

"The right pretends that the most insignificant people on the left are really the mainstream, while the left believes the right to be far more centrist than it actually is."
"I'm not a big fan of this man, but Michael Reagan's column in Wednesday's paper was right on point."
"Feel good because the headline shouted the Dalton school board might roll back the property tax rate? Hmmm ... A chunk of federal money will fund new positions, but a couple of years down the road when the federal money is gone we taxpayers will have to swallow almost $4 million of expenses. Oh wait! Dalton just might qualify for more 'equalization funding' from the state due to less property wealth per student. This is not a good thing."
"If you want to hear a once-every-17-years sound that cicadas make, go to the area around Cool Springs Baptist Church east of Chatsworth and just get out of your vehicle and listen."
"Do you understand that Anglo-Saxon means white? Your statement reveals a lot about the mindset of the average Greene supporter. And why she’s so dangerous. You said she can be a white supremacist if she wants and that’s fine by you; you just used different words. I’m not shocked that a Greene supporter would think that, but I am quite surprised to hear one finally admit it."
"With her penchant for confrontation and a constant need for attention, Marjorie Taylor Greene's personality is better suited and better qualified for being a mud wrestler than a congresswoman."
"I think the reader who thinks you should be less left-leaning and more balanced is thinking that you should be 'fair and balanced' like Fox."
"May 12, 2021, the Republican Party put the United States of America as well as the entire world on notice that they support the overthrow of the U.S. government by any means they can get away with. They have let the entire world including the Russians know that they will take their support and the support of anyone else of their objective to overthrow the Constitution of the United States of America in order to gain power."
"I thought the dryer was shrinking my clothes. Turns out it was the refrigerator all along."
"I just paid $53 to fill up my truck. Thanks, President Biden."
"Why do y'all use newspaper space to run columnists like Kyle Wingfield and Dick Polman when we could have somebody interesting like Ron Hart?"
"I'm not sure that Mr. David Bean realizes how much his letters are hurting and not helping his so-called Democratic Party."
"What an ignorant idea to change 'mother' to 'birthing person.' There's no way ever that I would call my mother my birthing person. She is my mother, will always be my mother. No question about it and no other term."
"Why does the new administration want to give everyone free college education? Because nobody wants to work, what good is the education?"
"In the 122 days Biden's been on the job we've had gasoline shortages, devastating power outages, labor shortages and enough people crossing the border each month to populate Knoxville and Chattanooga combined. I can't wait to see what he can do in two or three years, if we survive it. Or I should say, if we survive him."
