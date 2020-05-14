Today's Forum for May 15

"Maybe some of these restaurants like Steak 'n Shake and others could build drive-in sheds like Sonic."
"A quote from the Rev. Billy Graham: 'We should grow closer to God day by day as we strive to live as a shining light in a godless society and stand up for that which is right, just and honorable.' Vote."
"Dalton may have a lower sales tax than other surrounding areas, but who would want to drive to Dalton for it? Dalton has little to offer in consumer goods. Many stores sell sub-quality merchandise, and customer service is dismal."
"The city and county schools provide great educational opportunities and do the best they can with what they've got, but Georgia continues to remain low nationwide with test scores.''
"Kudos to the Daily Citizen-News for being able to remain neutral in this highly-charged political environment. Unfortunately, the majority of today's media is highly biased and have become partisan commentators and writers rather than properly researching and reporting actual news. The danger of this is if untruths are repeated often enough many people accept them as truth. There is no reason for all the hate expressed in the Forum for President Trump. He is far from perfect but the Democrats have never given him a chance from day one. It is obvious they want to replace him using any means available and the media has actively supported these efforts."
'Has anyone noticed or is it just me? People are driving like the world is on fire, and they are headed toward water to avoid it.''
"When all you can complain about is a train whistle, you're almost out of things to complain about."
"I can't believe how many are still going out without putting any kind of face covering on at all or not even wearing gloves. I was at Walmart and I saw a family with a group of children come in through the door and nobody had a face mask or gloves on at all. No wonder the cases in Whitfield County are so high. I can't believe the danger these adults are putting their kids in."
"A shoutout to Food City in Chatsworth. I was there recently, shelves were well stocked, the place was very clean. Even while I was shopping people were walking around cleaning counters, floors and such. Also, every employee in the place was wearing a mask, unlike other grocery stores in Chatsworth."
"The left-wing news media does not have a license to lie, but that has never stopped them."
"Something about the coronavirus that we're not hearing enough in the media is how it's been allowed to hijack the healthcare system. As a heart care patient, I'm not supposed to go over 60 to 90 days without medical treatment, yet I have not been able to see a doctor since New Year's Eve. Some things you can't do over the phone, like listening to a person's heartbeat."
"To the person complaining about Donald Trump telling Murray County to kiss off because of the disaster relief. Donald Trump had nothing to do with that. Those rules were in place long before he became president."
